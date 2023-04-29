Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come forward

The next steps in attempting to find a buyer for the historic Dundee flight school have been outlined by administrators.

By Gavin Harper
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Administrators for Tayside Aviation have received a “significant” number of enquiries about buying the collapsed Dundee flight school.

The business, owned by prominent businessman Tony Banks, fell into administration on April 20.

It has left hundreds of trainee pilots devastated – and some are thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Perth-based ACS Aviation has taken on more than 25 pupils. It is also supporting some of the affected Tayside Aviation staff.

‘Significant’ enquiries about buying Dundee flight school

A number of people have expressed an interest in buying specific assets, such as planes.

However, the administrators say they are focused on finding a buyer for the whole business.

A letter from administrators to potential buyers, seen by The Courier, said: “A substantial number of those enquiries have been in relation to specific aircraft, specific assets or spares.

“At this juncture we are not considering the disposal of any assets on a piecemeal basis.

“Presently, our focus is to pursue the interest of parties with a serious intent to acquire the business, its infrastructure and all of its assets.”

Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration, have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The administrators are not, the letter adds, considering “the disposal of any assets on a piecemeal basis”.

It adds: “The administrators have a duty to maximise value for the creditors and therefore assets will not be sold on any discounted or quick sale basis.”

Interested parties had until Friday to register an interest in purchasing the business, which until its collapse last week had been in Dundee for over 50 years.

Anyone interested is being asked to provide a number of details to the administrators.

These include plans for the firm’s remaining three employees and details of how a potential deal may be funded.

Next steps for sale of Tayside Aviation

The letter is from joint administrators Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo, of Interpath Advisory.

It adds: “Once we understand the position in respect of parties who fall within this category of interest, we shall consider whether a closing date for offers is set or whether we move towards a sale of assets only”.

A list of the firm’s assets includes 12 operational aircraft, another plane which is currently not in operation, a flight simulator, plus two hangars at its Dundee Airport base.

Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport.
Tayside Aviation entered administration on April 20. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Also on the list is an RAF contract which was recently awarded. However they state it has not been signed and may have been removed.

Tayside Aviation has delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for several decades.

The air force said it was “reviewing available options” for the air cadet pilot scheme.

