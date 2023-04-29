Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come forward

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Administrators for Tayside Aviation have received a “significant” number of enquiries about buying the collapsed Dundee flight school.

The business, owned by prominent businessman Tony Banks, fell into administration on April 20.

It has left hundreds of trainee pilots devastated – and some are thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Perth-based ACS Aviation has taken on more than 25 pupils. It is also supporting some of the affected Tayside Aviation staff.

A number of people have expressed an interest in buying specific assets, such as planes.

However, the administrators say they are focused on finding a buyer for the whole business.

A letter from administrators to potential buyers, seen by The Courier, said: “A substantial number of those enquiries have been in relation to specific aircraft, specific assets or spares.

“At this juncture we are not considering the disposal of any assets on a piecemeal basis.

“Presently, our focus is to pursue the interest of parties with a serious intent to acquire the business, its infrastructure and all of its assets.”

It adds: “The administrators have a duty to maximise value for the creditors and therefore assets will not be sold on any discounted or quick sale basis.”

Interested parties had until Friday to register an interest in purchasing the business, which until its collapse last week had been in Dundee for over 50 years.

Anyone interested is being asked to provide a number of details to the administrators.

These include plans for the firm’s remaining three employees and details of how a potential deal may be funded.

Next steps for sale of Tayside Aviation

The letter is from joint administrators Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo, of Interpath Advisory.

It adds: “Once we understand the position in respect of parties who fall within this category of interest, we shall consider whether a closing date for offers is set or whether we move towards a sale of assets only”.

A list of the firm’s assets includes 12 operational aircraft, another plane which is currently not in operation, a flight simulator, plus two hangars at its Dundee Airport base.

Also on the list is an RAF contract which was recently awarded. However they state it has not been signed and may have been removed.

Tayside Aviation has delivered the RAF air cadet pilot scheme for several decades.

The air force said it was “reviewing available options” for the air cadet pilot scheme.