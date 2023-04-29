Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature

A circuit around Mount Shade and Clachnaben

By Keith Broomfield
A circuit around Mount Shade and Clachnaben

The area around Glen Dye south of Banchory lies close to my heart, a vast sweeping expanse of hill, moor, woodland and tumbling burns where skylarks sing and buzzards soar.

With the sun shining warm and anticipation coursing through my veins, I embarked upon a circuit around Mount Shade and Clachnaben that took me to the vast heathery expanse of Airy Muir before descending into Glen Dye via the Hill of Edendocher.

Onto open moorland

As I worked my way up through woodland, a woodcock flushed-out from under my feet and with the accuracy of a guided missile flew unerringly through the wire-mesh gap of a deer fence, twisting and turning as it went.

Glen Dye. Image: Keith Broomfield

Woodcocks have large, penetrating eyes, and I imagine its superb vision aided its pin-point trajectory.

I skirted around the imposing granite tor of Clachnaben and out onto open moorland.

To the north, the distinctive top of Bennachie etched the horizon.

Clachnaben. Image: Keith Broomfield

The two tops and their proximity to the coast are a familiar landmark to fishermen, giving rise to the old couplet: ‘Clachnaben and Bennachie, Are twa landmarks frae the sea’.

Spiralling skylark

Above me, a skylark spiralled up into the air on quivering wings, raining forth his melodic song.

Shakespeare described the skylark as ‘the herald of the morn’ and as this one soared ever higher, his song was indeed an inspiring beckoning to the joys of a new day.

After hanging in the air for a while, he made a slow descent and disappeared in among a thick flush of heather.

Skylark. Image: Keith Broomfield

Meadow pipits fluttered up into the air before me, excited by the onset of spring and eagerly seeking mates.

Their trilling song flights may not be as dramatic as that of the skylark, but they are still wonderful to watch as they ascend and float down on parachute wings.

Search for palmate newts

A green-fringed sphagnum pool brought me to a halt and I peered into its coppery depths in the hope of spotting palmate newts.

None could be seen, but I knew from experience that these upland pools are ecologically important, offering important breeding places for amphibians and a wide range of aquatic invertebrates.

Palmate newt. Image: Keith Broomfield

Their upland nature means the water is cold and nutrient poor, and in many of these pools, it can take a couple of years for newt tadpoles to fully develop.

On my descent into Glen Dye, I stumbled upon another pool, which this time brimmed with life.

Pondweed prospered here, around which strings of toad spawn were entwined.

In among the weed, I detected the flickering tail of a palmate newt.

A hill pond on Airy Muir. Image: Keith Broomfield

I scooped it out with cupped hands and admired the attractive orange tones along its spotted flanks, before gently placing it back into the water.

Scuttling beetles

On my return along the glen, several green tiger beetles scuttled across the path like emerald jewels, their vibrant bodies glistering in the sun.

Green Tiger Beetle. Image: Keith Broomfield

Despite their attractive demeanour, green tiger beetles are ferocious mini predators that feed upon small insects.

They have an impressive turn of speed and are one of our fastest insects.

