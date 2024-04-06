Anstruther RNLI granddaughter follows in grandad’s yellow welly footsteps: ‘He is my hero’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Anstruther RNLI granddaughter follows in grandad’s yellow welly footsteps: ‘He is my hero’

Peter Murray, 84, has dedicated most of his life to Anstruther RNLI - and he's been looking on proudly as his granddaughter Louise follows him as a local lifeboat volunteer.

Peter Murray and his granddaughter Louise Whiteman at Anstruther Lifeboat Shed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Peter Murray and his granddaughter Louise Whiteman at Anstruther Lifeboat Shed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

When 84-year-old Peter Murray MBE reflects on his lifelong association with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Anstruther, the highlight of his RNLI career came in August 1991 when he sailed the RNLB Kingdom of Fife into his home port for the first time.

Three decades on from what he describes as “as one of the proudest days” of his life, Peter has been looking on proudly as his eldest granddaughter, Louise Whiteman, follows in his footsteps as volunteer crew aboard that very lifeboat.

Now, with Anstruther’s new state-of-the art £2.5 million Shannon-class lifeboat due to sail into port on April 14, and work due to begin on a new £7 million lifeboat station near the harbour, the pair are excitedly looking forward to a new chapter in Anstruther RNLI history.

The new boat, the Robert and Catherine Steen, will halve response times in what is believed to be the UK’s second busiest waterway.

Peter Murray, a former Anstruther RNLI coxwain and lifelong supporter of Anstruther lifeboat, has been watching proudly as his granddaughter Louise Whiteman continues her RNLI volunteer journey.
Peter Murray, a former Anstruther RNLI coxwain and lifelong supporter of Anstruther lifeboat, has been watching proudly as his granddaughter Louise Whiteman continues her RNLI volunteer journey. Image: Michael Alexander

But it’s also led the pair to reflect on the ongoing importance of Anstruther RNLI to the community and the four generations of their family that have volunteered.

The Courier sat down with Peter and Louise at Anstruther lifeboat station as the RNLI continues its 200th anniversary celebrations.

Family history rooted in East Neuk of Fife herring industry

Peter, who will turn 85 in May, has lived in the East Neuk all his life.

His family history is rooted in the herring industry.

When the industry went into decline and his grandfather known as ‘Venus Peter’ lost his herring boat ‘The Venus’ when it was in collision with a Grimsby trawler off Flamborough head on August 22, 1929, his father was encouraged to start a trade, going into joinery instead.

During the Second World War, Peter’s father went back into boat building – joining Miller of St Monans, which got the contract to build motor torpedo boats.

Peter Murray with The Mersey Class lifeboat "Kingdom OF Fife" in the background.
Peter Murray with The Mersey Class lifeboat “Kingdom OF Fife” in the background. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Born in Cellardyke, Peter lived in St Monans for six years where he started school.

They stayed there with his grandmother, moving back along the coast when the war ended.

After leaving Waid Academy aged 15, Peter went straight into his dad’s joinery business, Murray & Wilson, which is run by his son Pete to this day.

It was in 1961, however, that Peter first started volunteering with the RNLI – following in the yellow welly steps of his relative Jimmy Jack, on his mum’s side, who had also been an Anstruther lifeboat volunteer.

“I joined as a launcher, so I was always keen on the sea,” the father of two, grandfather of four and great grandfather of three told The Courier.

Peter Murray MBE was Anstruther lifeboat coxwain from April 1974 until 1994.
Peter Murray MBE was Anstruther lifeboat coxwain from April 1974 until 1994. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Maroons used to be fired. It wasn’t pagers at that time. You came down and fired the rockets.

“If that happened and you were down at the harbour, you just rushed to see if you could be helpful. That’s how it started. I showed willing.

“It was the same with my son, who sailed for 26 years. He got involved. Then my granddaughter got involved.”

What shouts stand-out from Peter’s time with Anstruther RNLI?

Peter first became a crew member aboard the Liverpool-class James and Ruby Jackson under coxswain Philip Anderson.

He later served on The Doctors and then the Kingdom of Fife, helping save many lives. He took on a role that no longer exists in the RNLI – the bowman – who looked after all the flotsam, jetsam, ropes, heaving lines etc.

From there he became a second coxswain, and then coxswain from 1974-94.

Asked what his first call out was, Peter laughs: “Not a clue! I can’t mind what I did last Tuesday!”

The launchers and crew of the RNLB The Doctors lifeboat at Anstruther on January 11, 1978.
Ready for action. The launchers and crew of the RNLB The Doctors lifeboat at Anstruther on January 11, 1978. Image: Bill Flett

However, he does remember plenty shouts from the early days when the maroons were fired and you “dropped everything and ran”.

Call outs that stick in his mind range from the search for a missing canoeist to the successful recovery of a man who fell ill aboard the HMS Diamond one night in 1964.

On that shout, they ventured out into pea soup fog, using local knowledge and basic manual navigation techniques, to rendezvous with the war ship two miles due south of Anstruther.

However, it’s the “bad shouts” that tend to stick in the mind.

They include the search for the converted trawler, the Medusa, during a storm in Aberlady Bay in the Firth of Forth.

Anstruther lifeboat on a training exercise with an RAF Sea King Helicopter in 2014.

The only thing they found that night was a lifebelt.

Two men drowned, and neither their bodies, nor the boat, were ever recovered.

Anstruther RNLI is ‘the most important thing in the East Neuk’

Peter, who became honorary secretary and chairman of the Anstruther RNLI fundraising branch after retiring from the sea in 1994, describes the changes in technology and communications over the years as “unbelievable”.

When he started, his first boat didn’t even have a cabin or radar.

“Not like the guys now with double glazing and central heating!” he laughs.

One thing that hasn’t changed though is the importance of the RNLI which Peter describes as “the most important thing in the East Neuk”.

Peter Murray and his granddaughter Louise Whiteman with The Mersey Class Lifeboat “Kingdom OF Fife” in the background. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Also essential is the support of the local community, both for RNLI volunteers and support through fundraising.

Peter’s eldest granddaughter Louise was just four years old when the Kingdom of Fife was brought ashore by her coxswain grandfather in 1991.

The mother-of-two, who turns 37 on the day the new boat comes ashore, has fond memories of the “hype and bunting”.

A former pupil of Cellardyke Primary and Waid Academy who works for her grandad in his other business – Peter Murray funeral services – she joined the Anstruther RNLI as crew in November 2016, with ambitions to become a mechanic.

Growing up, she spent a lot of her time with her grandparents which involved being at the lifeboat shed. Her gran Ruth was instigator of the old Anstruther RNLI galas.

Louise Whiteman (right), then aged 30, with Danielle Marr, 18, after their first emergency call out in 2017. Image: PA

It’s inevitable the RNLI “gets in the blood”, she said, adding that her now 18-year-old art student daughter Isla was even christened aboard the Kingdom of Fife.

But that close community involvement is not a bad thing.

Louise looked up to her grandad with respect as an RNLI man – and still does

Louise laughs though that while her grandad is long retired from the sea, he still comes down to “torment” today’s crews – who greatly value his stories and experience.

“I was in amongst it all from a very young age,” she said, “whether it was coming to watch grandad Pete coming in from shouts, or doing training, or helping my gran on the stalls on gala days or fundraising events. I’ve always been in or around this building.

“Growing up, I looked up to my grandad with a lot of respect for what he did on the lifeboat.

“To me, he was a hero.

Peter Murray and his granddaughter Louise Whiteman aboard the Kingdom of Fife at Anstruther Lifeboat Shed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“At some point it was very natural to say ‘when can I have a pair of yellow wellies?’

“And here I am now, trying to fill his very big boots – and I will never fill them!”

How important is the arrival of the new Anstruther RNLI boat?

Louise, who crews the all-weather boat, will be aboard the Kingdom of Fife when the new boat arrives on April 14.

The new technologically-advanced boat will make a real difference to response times.

The new Anstruther Lifeboat will arrive in Anstruther from Poole on April 14.
The new Anstruther Lifeboat will arrive in Anstruther from Poole on April 14. Image: RNLI

Louise has been involved in all manner of rescues.

These range from towing huge fishing vessels that have lost power, rescuing people from the Elie Chain Walk to the “touch and go” rescue of a “very very lucky” inflatable paddle boarder last summer.

The woman had been blown 2.5 miles off Kingsbarns beach and was submerged in the water with no lifesaving equipment.

If she hadn’t been spotted by a caddie through the viewfinder at Kingsbarns golf course, and if the lifeboat hadn’t got there in time, they’d never have found her.

More from Past Times

South Georgia Heritage Trust CEO and Dundee Heritage Trust trustee Alison Neil at the RRS Discovery in Dundee.
Why the Dundee public should 'rediscover' RRS Discovery and be proud of heritage -…
Dougray Scott has never forgotten his roots. Image: Shutterstock.
The famous play that led Fifer Dougray Scott to film fame and fortune
Liam Gallagher performing during the 1994 tour. Image: Shutterstock.
Oasis performed in Dundee in 1994 and here's what our reviewer said
Dundee actor John Dair and Jack Nicholson, both in costume for Batman
Dundee actor found Jack Nicholson's Joker dead funny in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman blockbuster
Former Perth Provost Dr John Hulbert with his new book The Stone of Destiny and The Scots. Dr Hulbert argues that there must be two Stones of Destiny. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Is the 'wrong' Stone of Destiny on display in Perth?
2
A man looks at the rubble spreading on to the pavement after the tenement collapse on Blackness Road in 1984.
Dundee workers were minutes from death in 1984 tenement collapse
People in the street pose for a picture at a party held for the opening of the Broughty Ferry level crossing in 1995.
Broughty Ferry beach was the place to be (with a Visocchi's cone) as 1995…
A busy dancefloor during the Ice Factory's glory days.
Film stars, footballers and superstar DJs made The Ice Factory in Perth a hot…
Customers look at the walls of VHS tapes in Cherry Video in Lochee
VHS vaults at Cherry Video made it the pick of the bunch for Dundee…
The Seagate was the target for the £75m mall. Image: DC Thomson.
The forgotten £75m plan to give Dundee a fourth shopping centre

Conversation