Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Broughty Ferry marks RNLI 200th anniversary

The Ferry lifeboat station was lit up with a special anniversary video on Monday night.

By Laura Devlin
The video was projected onto the RNLI Broughty Ferry lifeboat station. mage: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The RNLI celebrated its bicentenary in spectacular style in Broughty Ferry as the lifeboat station was lit up with a special anniversary video.

A three minute video commemorating significant moments in the 200-year history of the charity was projected onto the station building on Monday night.

A service of Thanksgiving took place at St James Parish Church afterwards, which was attended by Lord Provost of Dundee Bill Campbell and representatives from the RNLI.

The crew of the ill-fated Mona lifeboat, which capsized on a rescue in December 1959, were also commemorated during the service.

The Broughty Ferry lifeboat station was lit up to mark the bicentenary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Crowds gathered to see the spectacle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Broughty Ferry station among oldest in Scotland

Established in 1830, Broughty Ferry is one of Scotland’s oldest and busiest lifeboat stations.

Over its history, seven medals have been awarded – one Gold, three Silver and three Bronze, the last being voted in 1940.

One of the current volunteers is Michael Wilkinson, who has been with the Broughty Ferry station for three years.

Michael Wilkinson has volunteered with the Ferry station for three years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
RNLB Elizabeth of Glamis. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“As a volunteer I have a pager and if it beeps, you respond. It can go anytime day or night”, the 30-year-old explained.

“You don’t know until you’re practically stepping over the guard rail and onto the boat what’s actually happening.

“We’ve had planes stuck on islands and animals stuck in the water.”

‘We are one big family’

Michael also encouraged anyone who might be interested in becoming a volunteer to get involved, praising the “army” of people who keep the RNLI running.

He added: “The lifeboats are a fantastic organisation – we are one big family.

“Anyone can join. We’ve got painters and joiners, mechanics, and seafarers.

JIll Hepburn, head of RNLI in Scotland, introducing the video. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The Ferry station was lit up as part of a special day of celebrations. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It’s more than just the people in the yellow suits, there’s a whole volunteer army in the background who make it all work.”

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved more than 146,000 lives.

Today, it operates 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland and has seasonal lifeguards on over 240 lifeguarded beaches around the country.

Conversation