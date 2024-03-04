Man, 47, charged over death of protected bird on Perthshire estate

A 47-year-old man has been charged over the killing of a goshawk on a Perthshire estate.

Officers from Police Scotland alongside partners from the SSPCA and RSPB carried out a search warrant on an estate near Blairgowrie on Thursday.

This resulted in a man being arrested and charged in connection with the bird’s death

The incident happened on Monday, February 12.

It is unknown which estate the incident took place.

Goshawks are a protected bird under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Wildlife crime coordinator Detective Sergeant David Lynn said “Police Scotland will pursue anyone deliberately targeting Scotland wildlife.

“This multi-agency day of action shows our collective commitment to safeguarding Scotland’s wild animals.”

According to the Woodland Trust, the bird’s body is white and patterned with pale grey horizontal bars.

It is an allusive bird but can be spotted in dense woodland – especially in late winter and early spring.

The species nearly went extinct in the UK by the end of the 19th century, but have seen made a steady recovery due to reintroductions.