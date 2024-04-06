BlackHorn Burgers: Fife restaurant boss taste tests ‘St Andrews’ finest handmade burgers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BlackHorn Burgers: Fife restaurant boss taste tests ‘St Andrews’ finest handmade burgers’

What did Julie Wijkström, managing director of The Adamson, think of popular St Andrews burger joint?

By Joanna Bremner

We were on a mission to find out if BlackHorn Burgers really sells “St Andrews finest handmade burgers”.

Managing director of The Adamson, Hatch and The Physician, Julie Wijkström has fingers in many pies of the St Andrews food and drink scene.

For the latest Drive-Thru Review in our series, Julie joined me to taste test the offering at a well-loved Fife burger joint.

BlackHorn Burgers is an established foodie favourite just off the main drag in St Andrews.

Drawing in plenty of students and locals alike, the restaurant allows diners to eat in, takeaway or order online.

With the confident tagline of “St Andrews finest handmade burgers” – and slogan “all beef no bull” – we had high hopes when we entered the busy eatery.

How was the food at BlackHorn Burgers St Andrews?

There were already plenty of people in the burger joint on the sunny lunchtime we had our visit.

Many were tucking into delicious-looking burgers and Julie and I couldn’t resist following suit.

I ordered the BlackHorn Burger (£5.50) – their most popular item we are told – which is a cheeseburger, with lettuce, tomato and their BlackHorn Sauce.

The popular BlackHorn Burger.
The popular BlackHorn Burger.

This was very filling, with a thin patty – made on the premises with meat from John Henderson butchers in Glenrothes – and a lovely fluffy burger bun sourced from Fisher & Donaldson just across the road.

There was a lot of flavour to the meat and the BlackHorn sauce added a tasty, salty hit.  I would highly recommend ordering this burger on your visit.

Joanna: 5/5

Julie, who cannot eat gluten, ordered a beef burger (£4.50). While they didn’t have specific gluten-free options on the menu, BlackHorn were very accommodating and offered her a lettuce wrapped burger.

She had to assemble this herself, but this did mean that she could choose the perfect lettuce to meat ratio.

The beef burger, no bun – to become a lettuce-wrapped burger.

Admitting that this was slightly dry without a sauce – I felt rather guilty with the moist BlackHorn sauce in my burger – she knocked half a point off.

Julie: 4.5/5

You simply cannot have a burger without fries and neither could we on our BlackHorn burgers review.

The sweet potato fries (£3.50) from the St Andrews restaurant certainly looked and tasted the part. But for me, their texture was slightly disappointing.

I found they were a little soft for my taste but Julie – a self-proclaimed sweet potato lover – had no complaints.

Julie: 4.5/5

Joanna: 3/5

Salad and a shake?

Another option which BlackHorn were able to make gluten-free – by removing the croutons – is the Spicy Chick Salad (£6).

This combined chicken, avocado, harissa and rocket, topped with a lime yoghurt dressing.

This was a huge portion for £6 making it great value for money, and the flavour combinations worked excellently.

The Spicy Chick Salad on our BlackHorn Burgers review.
The Spicy Chick Salad on our BlackHorn Burgers review was phenomenal.

The spice on the chicken wasn’t overpowering, and paired well with the mild flavour of the avocado chunks.

If my lunch date wasn’t ordering gluten-free food, I think crispy croutons would have been a great topping to add variety in texture.

Julie: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Finally, went for a Speciality shake (£5.50), specifically the toffee popcorn flavour. This was utterly gorgeous, with ice cream from Luvians, another local nod.

The toffee popcorn milkshake from BlackHorn Burgers.

The flakes of toffee throughout added an intense sweetness, which was mellowed by the cream.

Julie: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

For more of our Drive-Thru Reviews, check out our YouTube channel.

Conversation