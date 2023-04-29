Stunning arts and crafts house off Dundee’s Perth Road has been beautifully renovated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning arts and crafts house off Dundee’s Perth Road has been beautifully renovated

The Ridges is a wonderful arts and crafts home in Dundee's West End. Built in the 1920s, it has been tastefully updated by its current owners.

By Jack McKeown
The Ridges is a fantastic arts and crafts house in Dundee's West End. Image: Rosie Fraser.
The Ridges is a fantastic arts and crafts house in Dundee's West End. Image: Rosie Fraser.

The Ridges is a stunning arts and crafts gem in the West End of Dundee that has been beautifully updated by its owners.

It’s located on Clarendon Drive, a private lane off Perth Road next to Harris Academy. There are only a handful of houses here, all well spaced out in their own grounds.

The B listed property sits on a gently sloping site with views through mature trees to the River Tay. A high stone wall shields the house from the Perth Road bustle, while plenty of green space and woodland makes you feel like you’re in the countryside.

The Ridges sits in mature gardens. Image: Rosie Fraser.

Jim Duffy and his wife Lucy-Rose Walker bought the Ridges two years ago. At that point the previous owners had carried out some improvement works but there were still plenty of tasks to be done.

Jim explains: “We redecorated. We replastered most of the rooms. We added new sockets and extra radiators. And we got planning permission for a driveway and large parking area.”

Rich history

This is the second time the Ridges has been featured in The Courier. Five years ago it was put on the market for the first time in its history.

The house was built in the 1920s by Tom Lawson, who owned Tay Rope Works – a massive factory which stretched down to Magdalen Green.

The Ridges has been nicely modernised but retains its traditional features. Image: Rosie Fraser.

The Ridges would remain in the Lawson family for almost a century. Tom’s grandson Derek Lawson put the Ridges on the market in 2018 after his mother passed away at the age of 99.

While it was still a very handsome house with lots of traditional arts and crafts features, at that time the Ridges was a little tired inside and in need of some attention.

Jim and Lucy-Rose have completely overhauled the property over the past two years. Today it’s an absolutely beautiful home that has been tastefully renovated in a style that has modernised the house while maintaining its traditional feel.

The kitchen looks traditional but has plenty of modern features. Image: Rosie Fraser.

A high quality kitchen has a breakfast bar and an adjacent dining room that overlooks the gardens.

The Ridges has three reception rooms, all with views through trees to the River Tay. The first of these is used as a television room. It has a wall-mounted TV, an open fire, bay window, and comfortable chairs positioned for a night’s viewing.

Tranquil spaces

The garden room is a lovely tranquil space that is great for reading and relaxing. Meanwhile, the second living room has twin aspect windows that let in plenty of light. There are exposed ceiling beams and an open fire.

All three reception rooms have glazed doors giving access to a patio terrace. “We sit out here and have coffee in the morning,” Jim continues.

A perfect spot for watching TV. Image: Rosie Fraser.

“It’s also a nice spot to have a glass of something in the evening. We put a couple of patio heaters out there so we can use it all year round.”

Standing on the terrace looking out through trees to the river glittering beyond, it’s easy to understand why the terrace is such a well-used spot.

The main living room is a beautiful space. Image: Rosie Fraser.

Jim continues: “We’re both used to living quite rurally and the great thing about this house is it feels like you’re in the countryside. You’re just off Perth Road but you barely hear any traffic noise because of the high stone walls.”

Open fires

Both living rooms and several of the bedrooms have working open fires. “We had all the chimneys fixed and they all work,” Jim explains. “There’s nothing like a roaring open fire on a cold day. They add a lot of character to the house.”  The ground floor also has a utility room, boiler room, pantry and WC.

Most rooms have open fires. Image: Rosie Fraser.

A flight of stairs leads to the first floor landing and a hallway that stretches along the spine of the house. A guest bedroom at one end has an adjacent family bathroom. The enormous master bedroom enjoys beautiful views over the Tay and has an en suite bathroom.

Two more spacious bedrooms also have exceptional Tay views. The upper level also has two studies, making it an ideal house for people who work from home.

The windows are all original. Image: Rosie Fraser.

With more than 340 square metres of living space, the Ridges is a huge home. For those who want even more space there’s plenty of scope for further development.

“The attic covers the entire footprint of the house,” Jim explains. “You could put extra bedrooms in there or a games room or more living space. The possibilities are endless. The house already has more space than we’ll ever need so it’s not something we’ve looked at.”

Gardens and meadow

The Ridges has large gardens that wrap around the building and catch the sun all day. Across from the house is an expanse of land belonging to the house that the couple refer to as the meadow.

The Ridges comes with an area of ground the owners call the meadow. Image: Rosie Fraser.

Its gentle slopes are home to mature trees and when I visit the daffodils are in full bloom. Jim reveals that the couple turned down a large sum of money to sell the meadow as a potential building site.

“We got a significant offer but we said no,” he says. “Sitting on the terrace looking out over the meadow and through the trees to the Tay bridges is part of the experience of living here. We wouldn’t want to spoil that.”

The meadow also provides a fantastic stomping ground for the couple’s beautiful Hungarian vizla Bella.

Bella relaxing at the Ridges after a hard morning exploring the home’s huge garden. Image: Rosie Fraser.

While the couple have completely modernised the house, they’ve kept its beautiful arts and crafts features. Doors and windows are original, as are cornices, fireplaces and beautiful wood panelling.

The garden room has many original features. Image: Rosie Fraser.

Jim, 56, and Lucy-Rose, 43, have decided to put the Ridges on the market. “We’re serial movers,” Jim smiles. “Historically two years has been our average in any one place. We really thought this would be our forever home though.

“We’ve decided to sell up and go travelling round the UK and Europe. I’m a pilot and I love flying so we’re going to do a tour of the UK’s airfields. Life’s short and we’re looking forward to an adventure.”

 

The Ridges, 458 Perth Road, Dundee is on sale with Rosie Fraser Real Estate for offers over £830,000.

