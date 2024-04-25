Chance to buy £1m ‘masterpiece’ home with key historical link to Forth Road Bridge

A £1 million “masterpiece” home that played a key role during the construction of the Forth Road Bridge has gone up for sale.

Ferrycraigs House was built in 1901 and was taken over in 1948 by the Forth Road Bridge Company, which used it as offices during the bridge’s construction.

The firm occupied the house until the late 1970s.

The C-listed arts and crafts-style building in North Queensferry has since been turned into a five-bedroom house.

The property – which sits in a stunning location on the banks of the Forth, between the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing – has now gone on the market.

Brad Saxton from agents EXp UK describes the property as a “timeless masterpiece”.

He says it “boasts a wealth of original features offering elegantly presented living spaces”.

The entrance of the house features a garden room with motif glazed glass and amazing views over the Forth bridges.

The hallway, with exposed timber beams and a fireplace, provides access to a dining room – which leads into a kitchen – a lounge, an office and a cloakroom.

Downstairs also features a snug and a shower room.

The lounge has an inglenook fireplace with a mahogany mantlepiece, original stained glass windows and an exposed timber beam ceiling.

Five generous bedrooms are upstairs, alongside a family bathroom and a balcony overlooking the picturesque surroundings.

One of the bedrooms has access to an en-suite.

The upper level also features a large stained glass window.

The garden includes a lawn, shrubs, trees and flowers, and more amazing views over the Forth.

There is also easy access to a stone beach just yards from the house.

The home comes with plenty of room for parking, including two EV chargers next to the double garage, and a summer house.

Ferrycraigs House is being marketed for sale at offers over £1.05 million.

