Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to buy £1m ‘masterpiece’ home with key historical link to Forth Road Bridge

The C-listed arts and crafts-style property once served as offices for the Forth Road Bridge Company.

By Ben MacDonald
The five-bedroom property sits next to the Forth Road Bridge
Ferrycraigs House on the banks of the Forth. Image: EXp UK

A £1 million “masterpiece” home that played a key role during the construction of the Forth Road Bridge has gone up for sale.

Ferrycraigs House was built in 1901 and was taken over in 1948 by the Forth Road Bridge Company, which used it as offices during the bridge’s construction.

The firm occupied the house until the late 1970s.

The C-listed arts and crafts-style building in North Queensferry has since been turned into a five-bedroom house.

Ferrycraigs House was built in 1901. Image: EXp UK

The property – which sits in a stunning location on the banks of the Forth, between the Forth Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing – has now gone on the market.

Brad Saxton from agents EXp UK describes the property as a “timeless masterpiece”.

He says it “boasts a wealth of original features offering elegantly presented living spaces”.

The entrance of the house features a garden room with motif glazed glass and amazing views over the Forth bridges.

The front of the house. Image: EXp UK
The garden room overlooks the Forth. Image: EXp UK
The house has beautiful views. Image: EXp UK

The hallway, with exposed timber beams and a fireplace, provides access to a dining room – which leads into a kitchen – a lounge, an office and a cloakroom.

Downstairs also features a snug and a shower room.

The lounge has an inglenook fireplace with a mahogany mantlepiece, original stained glass windows and an exposed timber beam ceiling.

The hallway. Image: EXp UK
The kitchen. Image: EXp UK
The large sitting room. Image: EXp UK
The living room has exposed beams and a fireplace. Image: EXp UK
The dining room. Image: EXp UK
The home office. Image: EXp UK
The snug. Image: EXp UK

Five generous bedrooms are upstairs, alongside a family bathroom and a balcony overlooking the picturesque surroundings.

One of the bedrooms has access to an en-suite.

The upper level also features a large stained glass window.

The upstairs hall. Image: EXp UK
The large stained glass window. Image: EXp UK
The main bedroom. Image: EXp UK
A view of the Queensferry Crossing. Image: EXp UK
All five bedrooms are spacious. Image: EXp UK
Colourful decor in one of the bedrooms. Image: EXp UK
All five bedrooms sit on the first floor. Image: EXp UK
The family bathroom. Image: EXp UK

The garden includes a lawn, shrubs, trees and flowers, and more amazing views over the Forth.

There is also easy access to a stone beach just yards from the house.

The home comes with plenty of room for parking, including two EV chargers next to the double garage, and a summer house.

The house sits below the Forth Road Bridge. Image: EXp UK
The property sits between the Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Road Bridge. Image: EXp UK
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: EXp UK
The house is in a stunning waterfront location. Image: EXp UK
The house comes with a double garage. Image: EXp UK
Space to the side of the house. Image: EXp UK

Ferrycraigs House is being marketed for sale at offers over £1.05 million.

Other million-pound properties for sale in the region include a Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle.

The Courier has also taken a look inside five of the most expensive flats on sale in Tayside and Fife.

Conversation