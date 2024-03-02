I explore ruined castle near Coupar Angus inhabited by ‘huge’ laird killed in Battle of Killiecrankie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

I explore ruined castle near Coupar Angus inhabited by ‘huge’ laird killed in Battle of Killiecrankie

Gayle explores ruined Pitcur Castle near Coupar Angus – and learns of ‘Haliburton the Huge’ who died in the Battle of Killiecrankie.

Gayle Ritchie explores the roofless ruins of Pitcur Castle near Coupar Angus.
Gayle Ritchie explores the roofless ruins of Pitcur Castle near Coupar Angus.
By Gayle Ritchie

If you’ve travelled along the A923 between Dundee and Coupar Angus you’ll have passed Pitcur Castle – but have you ever noticed the 16th Century tower house?

Unless you’re driving at snail’s pace, cycling or walking, then you probably won’t have spotted it, as it sits just off the busy road, close to the notorious Tullybaccart bends on the Hallyburton estate.

It was a particularly dreich day when I set out to explore the ruined fortress. I headed there after checking out nearby Pitcur earth house, a curious, little-known underground structure, also known as a “souterrain”, discovered in 1878 by a farmer.

I left my car in a layby and trudged up the A923, turning off at a road leading to Pitcur Farm.

Despite being a roofless ruin, the castle, spread over four storeys, is an impressive beast.

Pitcur Castle is about three miles from Coupar Angus. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

For starters, the round-arched entrance still boasts an iron gate known as a “yett”.

At one time, this robust barrier would have helped protect the castle from thieves and intruders, with the horizontal and vertical bars ingeniously interlaced, each being welded alternately around the other.

Fascinating finds in Pitcur Castle

The gate is no longer bolted, and while a little stiff, it’s easy enough to swing it open.

I was glad to get inside, because despite having no roof, the ruin still affords a fair bit of shelter.

There’s a fireplace and the remains of two barrel-vaulted cellars on the ground floor, and further up, a series of gun loops.

A gun loop hole inside Pitcur Castle.

A fallen tree on what remains of the first floor was enough to entice me into wondering whether I could use it to help me get up there.

Now, readers, I wouldn’t advise this – it’s a dangerous, unstable structure – but I must admit, curiosity got the better of me.

So yes, I dragged myself up onto the upper level, getting my trousers and jacket muddy in the process, and slightly scraping my knee. Serves me right, really!

Covered in ivy

I was treated to a fantastic view of the castle’s interior, and the discovery of another cool fireplace and walls and windows covered in ivy.

Getting back down was trickier – like I say, I do NOT advise trying this.

The view from inside a cellar.

It’s enough just to wander round the ground floor, peering into the cellars with a torch and gazing up to the upper levels.

There’s the remains of what appears to be a walled garden outside the castle, but the only thing growing in it appears to be grass and weeds.

A fireplace in Pitcur Castle.

Back at home, I enjoyed delving into the castle’s colourful history, although very little is recorded about it.

It was built as the principal residence of the Haliburtons of Pitcur at some stage in either the late 15th or early 16th Century.

Haliburton the Huge

The laird, David Haliburton, was described in The Courier on June 10, 1989, as a “very fat man”… “so fat that he was nicknamed Haliburton the Huge”.

Haliburton was said to be a staunch supporter of John Graham of Claverhouse, who was created the 1st Viscount of Dundee in 1688, and later nicknamed “Bonnie Dundee”.

Ivy climbing up and around a window.

In 1689, Graham led a Jacobite rising in which he died, becoming a Jacobite hero.

When the rising broke out, Lord Haliburton was alleged to have answered the call by leaping on his horse in his castle courtyard, his vast bulk breaking the poor creature’s back.

It was only with great difficulty that his servants managed to find a horse strong enough to carry him.

A fearsome sight

Haliburton was said to be a fearsome sight when he charged into battle, and was described as a “moving castle in the shape of a man”.

Alas, it was his immense size that was his downfall, as he made an inviting target for the enemy artillery.

He died alongside Bonnie Dundee, aka John Graham of Claverhouse, at the Battle of Killiecrankie and both are remembered in the famous folk song, The Braes O’ Killiecrankie.

View from what remains of the first floor of Pitcur Castle.

The song includes the verses: “The bauld (brave) Pitcur fell in a furr (ditch), And Clavers gat a clankie, oh (Clavers was killed). And there they fed the Atholl gleds (birds of prey). On the braes o’ Killiecrankie-o.”

They achieved the glory of warriors’ deaths, although Haliburton’s widow and son had a high price to pay, with his estate being pillaged by followers of King William III of England, who deposed King James II and VII in 1688.

John Graham of Claverhouse, 1st Viscount of Dundee, Lord Graham of Claverhouse, 1649-1689. Also known as Bonnie Dundee. Image: Design Pics Inc/Shutterstock.
  • Stay safe when exploring ruined buildings. Climbing up to reach the upper level of Pitcur Castle is not advised.

More from Past Times

People enjoying the atmosphere in the Globe bar in 1990.
Dundee's Globe Bar came back from the dead 40 years ago and is still…
A new Travel Dundee single decker bus 139 sprints along Arthurstone Terrace in Dundee in 1997.
Dundee buses rode to residents' rescue - and made trams a thing of the…
The exterior of the abandoned Crossroads Station
The crumbling Crossroads Station in Dundee is a relic of rail's steam era
Angus Barbieri before and after his weight loss
Fifer Angus Barbieri hit 32st in 1965 - what happened next made global headlines
The May Day in 1980 and all the minnows in the Den o’ Mains pond are going to have a hard time escaping all these eager folk with their nets.
Did you roll Easter eggs and go fishing with jam jars at Dundee's Den…
Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dress up at Ballumbie PS in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
Jocky Wilson's Darts Challenge was released 35 years ago. Image: Supplied.
Fife darts icon Jocky Wilson hit the bullseye with his ZX Spectrum computer games
Dancers line up for a photo in 1987 at the under-18s event at Coconut Grove
The stars and (neon) palm trees at Coconut Grove gave Dundee its very own…
A montage of pictures showing former Arbroath Academy staff and pupils
Are you in these old school photos from Arbroath Academy?
Margaret Thatcher was the biggest winner after the 1979 devolution vote. Image: Shutterstock.
When Yes meant No - the story of the 1979 referendum on Scottish devolution

Conversation