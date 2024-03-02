The best places to eat and drink in and around Cupar

Cupar has a great range of food and drink spots for you to check out on your trip there.

Situated between Dundee and Glenrothes, Cupar is a lovely spot for a daytrip, with plenty independent eateries to keep you well-fed.

With the Scottish Deer Centre nearby, and some lovely spots in Cupar itself to walk along the River Eden such as Haugh Park, you won’t be short of activities either.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For a quick and easy breakfast on your day in Cupar, Two An A Coo will hit the spot.

The café boasts of “hangover cures delivered to you door”, and their filling breakfast options do look like they would work miracles.

They offer a range of huge breakfast dishes, including the Belly Buster wrap – not recommended for anyone on a diet.

There’s also a packed breakfast burger on offer for just £5.50, which includes a burger patty, haggis, fried egg, hash brown and cheese.

Address: 116 Bonnygate, Cupar, United Kingdom

Another popular breakfast spot is Number 10.

The coffee shop and restaurant recently celebrated their four year anniversary in Cupar.

From their extensive breakfast menu, you can get a simple hot filled roll, create your own breakfast, or opt for something more extravagant.

You can get your eggs done a range of ways at Number 10.

This includes Eggs Hebridean (poached egg on sourdough toast with black pudding and hollandaise sauce), the classic Eggs Benedict or Eggs Balmoral – with haggis!

They also serve pancakes with sweet and savoury toppings like bacon and syrup – yum!

Address: 10 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HH

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

You can’t go wrong with Fisher & Donaldson when you’re craving a scrumptious cake and a cuppa.

The family-run Fife business have a shop in Cupar, where you can sit in or takeaway.

While their fudge doughnuts are, of course, legendary, their strawberry tarts are just as delicious.

Address: Ceres Rd, Cupar KY15 5JT

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Lunch can make or break your day, and to make sure you have a lovely trip to Cupar, you need to check out these Fife favourites.

The family-run café Milly’s Kitchen in Cupar is a great place for a takeaway or dine-in lunch.

You can treat yourself to a soup or quiche of the day if you’re looking for a lighter bite.

But they also have sandwiches, toasties and paninis with all your favourite fillings, including chicken mayo, and bacon and brie.

Address: The Cross, Sun Close, Cupar KY15 4BP

Another cosy Cupar spot for lunch is The Boudingait, located at the top of Lady Wynd.

There, you can get the usual pub favourites, like soup of the day, steak and ale pie or scampi and chips, to name but a few.

They also offer some more unusual pub suspects, like the chilli and garlic prawns for starter, alongside garlic bread.

Sounds delicious, right?

Address: 43 Bonnygate, Cupar KY15 4BU

Snack

3pm to 6pm

We all know there is a sweet spot between lunch and dinner where you may start getting peckish again.

If you’re someone with a sweet tooth, you should make a point of visiting the Cairnie Fruit Farm café.

Just a four minute drive out of Cupar proper, the café boasts “the best home-baking in Fife”.

There’s also seasonal fruit and veg on offer, and you can take away bakes too.

They also have a well-loved maze onsite for kids – or grown ups – to work off their sugar rush.

The maize maze opens from mid-July and runs to the end of October, with the kids “funyard” open from March.

Address: Cairnie Fruit Farm & Mega Maze, Cairnie, Cupar, Fife, KY15 4QD

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

When dinnertime rolls around on your day in Cupar, there are plenty of places to eat.

The Greenhouse Bar & Grill is a lovely spot to get yourself some dinner.

Recently relocated from the Cupar Golf Club to their own premises in Bonnygate, the restaurant is ran by Debbie Douglas and her husband and chef, Leon.

If you’re a fan of homemade crumble, lobster thermidor or a properly stacked burger, you need to check them out.

Address: 25 Bonnygate , Cupar, United Kingdom

Saffron’s Indian restaurant in Cupar offers a range of authentic dishes.

Offering the “best tandoori dishes in town”, the Bonnygate restaurant offers the Indian and Bangladeshi dishes like Chicken Malai, peppered lamb, king prawns peri-peri and many more.

They also, rather bravely, state on their website: “If you require a dish that does not appear [on] this menu, please let us know and we will be happy to prepare it for you.”

Address: 104 Bonnygate, Cupar KY15 4LF

Yet another dinner option in Cupar – you truly are spoiled for choice – The Press on George Inn Pend is a must visit.

This café and bistro is located in the former Johnson Press building, the old office for the Fife Herald newspaper.

The venison steak looks particularly mouth-watering, served with fondant potato, sprouts and pancetta, with a caramelised onion jus.

Address: George Inn Pend, 15-17 Crossgate, Cupar KY15 5HA

Drinks

8pm till late

At the end of your day testing out the food and drink in Cupar, you might need a few drinks to wash down your dinner.

If so, you can’t go wrong with the Imperial Bar.

This St Catherine street spot shows live sports and serves all your pub favourites.

Address: 9 St Catherine St, Cupar KY15 4LS

The Westport Tavern is another classic Cupar local. With a traditional, standing bar at the front and a larger more comfortable space out back, it’s got you covered for whatever mood you and your friends might be in.

Address: 130A Bonnygate, Cupar,

Any other favourite places to eat or drink in Cupar? Let us know in the comments below.

Where would you like to see a food and drink guide for next?