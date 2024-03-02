Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Dunfermline

Dunfermline only became a city in 2022 but its history stretches back centuries.

Scotland’s ancient capital is the burial place of seven former kings, including Robert the Bruce who lies beneath the abbey.

And its royal and ancient past is clear to see, with references in place names and historic buildings throughout the city centre.

However, it is also a vibrant and modern city with plenty of cafes, restaurants and pubs.

Culturally, Dunfermline gave birth to some of the UK’s biggest music stars, including The Skids, Nazareth and Barbara Dickson.

And the city still hosts several entertainment and live music venues.

Nowadays it’s home to 55,000 people, among them Dunfermline Athletic FC legend Jim Leishman.

The 70-year-old played close to a century of games for the Pars.

And he later became the club’s youngest-ever manager, guiding them to promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history.

Now Fife Provost, Jim tells us his top five things about his home town.

1. Pittencrieff Park

The Glen, as it’s commonly known to locals, was gifted to the people of Dunfermline by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

And the 75-acre park, home to a peacock sanctuary, is special to Jim.

“When I was a teenager, I used to come and meet friends and walk around the park,” he says.

“Even though we were teens, we’d get our socks and shoes off and go splashing in the paddling pool.

“It’s still a beautiful place to be, with the peacocks roaming about the park.

“I love going down the Glen for a walk. The gardeners do a great job and the conservatories are great.

“And of course, the playpark is accessible for all now so children with disabilities can have a play.”

2. Carnegie Baths, Dunfermline

“My older brothers used to take me there when I was 12.

“I lived in Lochgelly then and I’d come to Dunfermline to practise swimming – the choice was either there or Lochgelly Loch.

“It’s known as Carnegie Leisure Centre now and all fully modernised.

“The swimming pool is massive and they have all sorts of classes on.

“I used to love using the steam room and the sauna and they still have that.

“It’s great place to go to relax or keep fit and it welcomes all ages.”

3. Carnegie Hall/Alhambra Theatre

“When I was young the Alhambra was a bingo hall but now it’s back to being a theatre.

“It celebrated its centenary a couple of years ago and it’s a great place.

“They get some really good acts, from West End musicals to ballet and pop stars.

“And they also do a lot for kids with their summer school.

“We’re lucky to have two theatres in Dunfermline and Carnegie Hall is also very good.

“I like going to both of them. They’re super with some great acts.”

4. Dunfermline Abbey

“It’s one of the best abbeys in Europe. It’s beautiful.

“The bones of Robert the Bruce are buried under the altar and you can go and visit them.

“It’s also home to the Carnegie Tiffany window, a stained glass window commissioned by Andrew Carnegie more than 100 years ago and made from Tiffany glass.

“It’s absolutely beautiful, stunning.

“Sometimes the abbey hosts nice shows and presentations.

“And it’s right in the middle of the historic quarter, near the world-famous Carnegie library, Abbot House and the city chambers.

“We should be proud of our royal heritage and history as the ancient capital.”

5. East End Park

East End Park is the home of Dunfermline Athletic Football Club, which has a rich and proud history.

With a capacity of 11,480, the ground is regularly full on match days.

Jim says: “I have to say East End Park as one of my choices. It’s where legends are made!

“Dunfermline in the ’60s were famous all over Europe and East End Park is where it started.

“The ground is over 100 years old and the team has had 41 games in Europe and seven cup finals.

“There are trophies in the board room and the home dressing room and you can get a tour.

“I loved my time at Dunfermline. Great memories.”