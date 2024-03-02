Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Ask a local: An insider’s guide to the 5 best things about Dunfermline

Who better to show us around Scotland's newest city than Dunfermline football legend and Fife Provost Jim Leishman?

Fife Provost and Dunfermline Athletic FC legend Jim Leishman and Dunfermline Abbey
Fife Provost and Dunfermline Athletic FC legend Jim Leishman is passionate about the city. Image: Fife Council/DC Thomson.
By Claire Warrender

Dunfermline only became a city in 2022 but its history stretches back centuries.

Scotland’s ancient capital is the burial place of seven former kings, including Robert the Bruce who lies beneath the abbey.

And its royal and ancient past is clear to see, with references in place names and historic buildings throughout the city centre.

The new Carnegie Galleries sits next to the 16th Century Abbot House.
The new Carnegie Galleries, right, sits next to the 16th Century Abbot House.

However, it is also a vibrant and modern city with plenty of cafes, restaurants and pubs.

Culturally, Dunfermline gave birth to some of the UK’s biggest music stars, including The Skids, Nazareth and Barbara Dickson.

And the city still hosts several entertainment and live music venues.

Nowadays it’s home to 55,000 people, among them Dunfermline Athletic FC legend Jim Leishman.

The 70-year-old played close to a century of games for the Pars.

Jim Leishman with former Pars manager Jim Jeffries at East End Park, home of Dunfermline Athletic.
Jim Leishman with former Pars manager Jim Jeffries at East End Park, home of Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And he later became the club’s youngest-ever manager, guiding them to promotion to the top flight for the first time in their history.

Now Fife Provost, Jim tells us his top five things about his home town.

1. Pittencrieff Park

The Glen, as it’s commonly known to locals, was gifted to the people of Dunfermline by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

And the 75-acre park, home to a peacock sanctuary, is special to Jim.

View of Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline.
While in Pittencrieff Park, you can take a walk down a tree-lined boulevard to a statue of the park’s founder, Andrew Carnegie. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

“When I was a teenager, I used to come and meet friends and walk around the park,” he says.

“Even though we were teens, we’d get our socks and shoes off and go splashing in the paddling pool.

“It’s still a beautiful place to be, with the peacocks roaming about the park.

“I love going down the Glen for a walk. The gardeners do a great job and the conservatories are great.

“And of course, the playpark is accessible for all now so children with disabilities can have a play.”

2. Carnegie Baths, Dunfermline

“My older brothers used to take me there when I was 12.

“I lived in Lochgelly then and I’d come to Dunfermline to practise swimming – the choice was either there or Lochgelly Loch.

“It’s known as Carnegie Leisure Centre now and all fully modernised.

“The swimming pool is massive and they have all sorts of classes on.

“I used to love using the steam room and the sauna and they still have that.

“It’s great place to go to relax or keep fit and it welcomes all ages.”

3. Carnegie Hall/Alhambra Theatre

“When I was young the Alhambra was a bingo hall but now it’s back to being a theatre.

“It celebrated its centenary a couple of years ago and it’s a great place.

Carnegie Hall is one of the best things about Dunfermline, says Jim Leishman, pictured here with East Fife manager Dick Campbell.
Jim and East Fife manager Dick Campbell performed a football comedy night at the Carnegie Hall last year. Image: David Wardle.

“They get some really good acts, from West End musicals to ballet and pop stars.

“And they also do a lot for kids with their summer school.

“We’re lucky to have two theatres in Dunfermline and Carnegie Hall is also very good.

“I like going to both of them. They’re super with some great acts.”

4. Dunfermline Abbey

“It’s one of the best abbeys in Europe. It’s beautiful.

“The bones of Robert the Bruce are buried under the altar and you can go and visit them.

“It’s also home to the Carnegie Tiffany window, a stained glass window commissioned by Andrew Carnegie more than 100 years ago and made from Tiffany glass.

The Tiffany window at the city's Abbey.
The Tiffany window at Dunfermline Abbey. Image: Kenny Smith.

“It’s absolutely beautiful, stunning.

“Sometimes the abbey hosts nice shows and presentations.

“And it’s right in the middle of the historic quarter, near the world-famous Carnegie library, Abbot House and the city chambers.

“We should be proud of our royal heritage and history as the ancient capital.”

5. East End Park

East End Park is the home of Dunfermline Athletic Football Club, which has a rich and proud history.

With a capacity of 11,480, the ground is regularly full on match days.

Jim says: “I have to say East End Park as one of my choices. It’s where legends are made!

“Dunfermline in the ’60s were famous all over Europe and East End Park is where it started.

“The ground is over 100 years old and the team has had 41 games in Europe and seven cup finals.

“There are trophies in the board room and the home dressing room and you can get a tour.

“I loved my time at Dunfermline. Great memories.”

More from Fife

Police at Chapel Level Roundabout in Kirkcaldy.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car at Kirkcaldy roundabout
Death of Fife transgender prisoner being treated as unexplained by police
Police remain at the scene of the house fire on Pratt Street in Kirkcaldy.
Person dies after house fire in Kirkcaldy
Councillor and rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars station.
St Andrews rail link campaign: Public now able to have their say over transport…
2
Halim Cholmeley at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Death crash motorist from Tayside sentenced for stalking campaign
Dylan McNicol, left, and Stewart McNicol, right, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sailing club member ended up in flowerbed in Fife coastal parking clash
David St John.
Lochgelly lout injured officer with sausage and haggis breakfast pack
Drew, left, and Rab Walker from Falling Up Together
Pioneering Fife art project hopes research can help transform mental health across Scotland
Police hunt Brucefield Terrace Lochgelly
Hunt for driver after police stop car on Lochgelly street
The block of flats on Park View in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 26, falls from window during police raid at Kirkcaldy flats

Conversation