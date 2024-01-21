Restaurant review: The Press café and bistro in Cupar presses the right buttons… and, oh, that coleslaw!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: The Press café and bistro in Cupar presses the right buttons… and, oh, that coleslaw!

Our food and drink reviewer Cat Thomson found a bargain at The Press Café and Bistro, Cupar.

Our food reviewer Cat Thomson tested the Cheesecake of the Day at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Cat Thomson

The Press cafe and bistro is tucked away down a quiet pend in the heart of Cupar’s town centre.

Walk past and you might miss it – and you’d be definitely missing out if you did!

We wandered down the passageway and turned into the cosy bistro, both grateful to be out of the cold and looking forward to a hearty meal to chase away the January blues.

The entrance to The Press takes you past the open kitchen into the seating area – the initial area is a low stone building, which opens up into an airy and modern double-height space.

The interior of The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson/DC Thomson.

There are tables on the ground floor as well as a balcony area with further seating.

The high ceiling boasts two rows of Velux windows to let light flood in, with blinds for sunnier days – though a chilly January evening wasn’t the occasion to test them out.

Tealights and pillar candles flickered along shelves on both of the exposed stone walls of the ground floor, giving a cheerful glow which made the space seem more intimate and cosy.

Unfortunately, a ceiling light above our table was also winking away, distracting us from our menus.

A quick word to one of the pleasant staff saw us moved to another table for two on the ground floor, right next to a heater – a bonus for someone like me who is perpetually cold!

What is the food like at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar?

As a vegetarian who doesn’t like pasta, the menu options were more limited, although it was good to see other dietary requirements catered for, such as gluten-free pizzas.

My husband, who isn’t vegetarian, felt there was plenty to choose from.

I’d prefer a dessert over a starter, though I was tempted by the panko-coated Brie.

My husband was torn between chicken liver pate and nachos (£7.50), and I confess I suggested he pick nachos – as long as he didn’t add chicken or haggis (£1.75) to the dish, I could have a taste!

The ooey gooey nachos at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson.

For a main, the sweet potato curry caught my eye, as did the stonebaked margherita pizza.

However, the secret sauce on the grilled halloumi burger (£13.50) had piqued my curiosity and that’s what I opted for.

My husband faced a tough choice – poring over the spicy chicken burgers, steaks and haddock, as well as the pizza section on the menu.

The Highlander burger (£16) won, though, and on the night we were in The Press, a special offer meant you could order two burgers for £22, so that’s what we did.

The nachos arrived not long after our drinks, presented neatly in a decent-sized square dish – crispy tortilla chips layered with a creamy guacamole, cooling sour cream and tangy salsa.

Plenty of gooey melted cheese and slices of both fresh green chillies and jalapenos rounded off the nachos, and they were probably on the spicier side for me.

My husband thought they were the perfect level of spice for nachos and was probably grateful I didn’t pinch too many!

‘One of the best coleslaws we’ve tried’

Nachos demolished, our burgers came out promptly, and we both loved the accompanying coleslaw – crunchy, tangy and creamy, you could taste the slight bite of the red onion and red cabbage that gave it a pink tinge.

We agreed it was one of the best coleslaws we’ve tried and was a standout on both plates.

Our chips were perfectly cooked, crispy outside, fluffy inside, and neither chunky nor skinny – they were just right and very moreish.

My halloumi burger was served in a toasted bun with sweet caramelised red onion and crunchy lettuce, as well as the creamy pink secret sauce – it  tasted to me like it included gherkins, which I love.

The Halloumi Burger at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson.

The burger itself from the Cupar eatery was a chunky grilled slice of the salty cheese, and the sauce and onions complemented it well.

The Highlander burger came with a cute wee saucepan of pepper sauce.

The Highlander Burger with the showstopping coleslaw at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson.

The toasted bun held a hefty beef burger patty, plenty of haggis, smoked cheddar and more of that delicious secret sauce.

I’d ordered a side of onion rings (£3.95) and there were plenty piled in the bowl.

We got plenty of onion rings at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson.

The batter was thicker than I’d prefer, so I found them a little greasy – but still tasty – with plenty of onion visible when you bit into one.

Dessert didn’t last long

My eyes were definitely bigger than my stomach, but I really wanted a pudding.

I opted for Eton mess sundae (£7.50), thinking it was the lightest option on the menu.

My husband pondered the cheese plate but, having had cheese in the nachos and on his burger, decided on cheesecake of the day (£7.50) instead, which was Crunchie.

I know strawberries are out of season in January, but Eton mess without them seemed odd – the sundae description on the menu did say “berries”, however, and I got redcurrants, blackberries and blackcurrants.

The Eton Mess Sundae at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson.

The tangy berries cut through the sweetness of the ice cream and meringue. But I’d have preferred the meringue crumbled up more throughout the sundae.

It was tastier near the bottom thanks to the strawberry sauce mixing into the ice cream and fruit.

The cheesecake’s base was crumbly and not too thick or wet.

The Crunchie cheesecake at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson.

We thought it had a more of a malty Malteser-y taste than Crunchie, but the filling was light and creamy with a whipped texture.

Served with ice cream and Chantilly cream, it didn’t last long!

I wasn’t driving on our trip to the Press Cafe and Bistro Cupar, so enjoyed a small glass of a vibrant pinot grigio (£5.50).

If I hadn’t been so full, I would have finished off the meal with a frozen strawberry daiquiri. The cocktail menu included well-loved classics alongside some more unusual ones, like gin fizzes.

The verdict

I should have gone for my favourite sticky toffee pudding, but we thought our meal was delicious. The food was good quality and priced reasonably.

Though we’re not Cupar locals, we would definitely return to The Press. We loved the relaxed, cosy ambience of the bistro and felt the staff were helpful, polite and prompt.

Information:

Address: 15-17 George Inn Pend, Crossgate, Cupar, KY15 5HA

Tel: 01334 208384

Website: thepresscafebistro.com

Price: £56.90 for a starter, two mains, one side, two desserts, a soft drink and a small glass of wine

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

