Ask a local: Our five favourite things about Cupar

Sixteen-year-olds Beth Harvie and Eilidh Kennedy Houston are heavily involved in their community and agreed to give us the low down on its best bits.

Beth Harvie, left, and Eilidh Kennedy Houston are involved in the Cupar community.
Beth Harvie, left, and Eilidh Kennedy Houston are involved in the Cupar community. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
By Claire Warrender

Cupar was named Scotland’s most desirable place to live in 2021.

Property website Right Move found the Fife market town was the top choice for home buyers north of the border.

And it’s easy to see why – its 9,000-strong population can find everything they need almost literally on their doorsteps.

Cupar is a popular place to live.

The market town and former royal burgh is situated on the banks of the River Eden, between Falkland and St Andrews, making it a good base from which to explore the rest of north east Fife.

However, according to two young locals, Cupar has plenty of its own attractions to shout about.

Sixteen-year-olds Beth Harvie and Eilidh Kennedy Houston are truly invested in their community.

They were part of a team of teenagers who took part in a Cupar youth charrette last week, liaising with planners and architects considering the future of the town centre.

Not only that, but the Bell Baxter High School pupils are also members of Cupar Explorers and are young leaders in Cupar Cubs.

They agreed to tell us their top five things about their home town.

1. Howe of Fife Rugby Football Club

“The club provides a real sense of community because people go every week to watch the matches,” says Beth.

“It also provides opportunities for all ages.

Eilidh and Beth are fans of Howe of Fife RFC. in Cupar
Eilidh and Beth are fans of Howe of Fife RFC. Image: DC Thomson

“There are about 10 teams altogether, meaning people of all ages and genders can take part.

“And when you look at the amount of supporters, it’s almost the whole town!

“There’s no judgement. People can join the club and take part or they can go along and cheer the teams on.”

2. Hill of Tarvit mansion and garden

“Just outside Cupar is Hill of Tarvit, where you get a great view of the town and the surrounding area,” Beth says.

“You can park in the grounds for a shorter walk, or you can park in Cupar and walk up the Moor Road if you want a longer walk.

Hill of Tarvit mansion house near Cupar
Hill of Tarvit mansion house.

“It’s reasonably steep but if you’re in the grounds you can walk around without any problem.

Tarvit House is a beautiful old mansion run by the National Trust.

“It has its own croquet lawn and a hickory golf course, where you use hickory clubs used in Edwardian times.

“Lots of horse riders go through there too.”

3. Luvian’s Shop

“We like it here because it’s nice and cosy and it’s the best place to go for a nice ice cream,” says Eilidh.

“They have loads of flavours and you can also get wine and cheese.

Eilidh and Beth like to go to Luvian's in Cupar for an ice cream.
Eilidh and Beth like to go to Luvian’s in Cupar for an ice cream. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“It’s run by the Fusaro family, who all live in Cupar.

“The shop provides a place for small businesses who make their own whisky to sell.

“We have a friend who lives on a farm in Bow of Fife called Daftmill.

“They make their own whisky and they’re able to sell it through Luvian’s.

“It’s a great shop.”

4. The Riverside Walk through Cupar

“You can walk along the banks of the River Eden from just outside Cupar, all the way to St Andrews in one direction,” Beth says.

“And if you go the other way, you can walk all the way to Springfield.

The River Eden through Cupar.
The River Eden runs through Cupar. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“The majority of the walk is along an accessible path – there’s a concrete path for people who use wheelchairs or prams and it’s reasonably flat.

“As you go further towards Springfield it moves into the woods and it’s really nice and pretty with wildlife.

“Sometimes in winter you can spot otters.

“There are also benches and viewpoints where you can look over the river and watch the animals.

“A lot of groups go on litter picks there so it’s always lovely.”

5. The Cupar Tearoom

The tearoom on Ferguson Square is a favourite of both girls.

“It’s family-run and hidden away behind Crossgate,” says Eilidh.

“Although it’s pretty close to the main road it feels quite secluded.

Eilidh Kennedy Houston, left, and Beth Harvie outside The Cupar Tearoom. Image: DC Thomson
Eilidh Kennedy Houston, left, and Beth Harvie outside The Cupar Tearoom. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s nice and cosy and sells lots of lovely food, including sandwiches and traybakes and really nice cakes.

“Lots of families go for afternoon tea and they also do takeaway.

“It’s just a really nice place to go.”

