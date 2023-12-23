Café at Dundee Olympia set to open in the new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Café at Dundee Olympia set to open in the new year

The centre welcomed the public back on December 18 after being shut for more than two years.

By Laura Devlin
The Olympia Swimming Pool. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
The Olympia Swimming Pool. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

The café at the newly reopened Dundee Olympia is set to open in early 2024, the centre’s operators have confirmed.

The Olympia welcomed the public back on Monday (December 18) after being shut since October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs.

Ahead of its return, a notice was posted on the Public Contracts Scotland website looking for an operator to run the centre’s café.

The notice advertised a five-year contract worth £1 million.

It read: “The Olympia Swim and Leisure Centre is presently undergoing a programme of maintenance and refurbishment with an anticipated reopening date of November 2023.

Swimmers were welcomed back to the Olympia this week after a two year closure. Image: Leisure and Culture Dundee.

“Within the facility, there is a designated café/restaurant which is accessible to both facility user groups and the wider general public.

“Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee are looking to invite submissions for the café for a period of five years.”

The deadline for submissions was September 22.

Now Leisure and Culture Dundee, who operate the Olympia, have confirmed they are close to appointing a contractor to run the café

A spokesperson for the authority said: “We are in the final stages of appointing an operator and intend to open the café in in early 2024.”

Swimmers delighted to be back

Swimmers from as far away as Australia passed through the doors of the Olympia when it reopened on Monday.

The full reopening followed swimming clubs returning to the centre the previous week.

It marked the end of a two-year saga that has seen the centre close for essential repairs less than a decade after the centre opened at a cost of £33m

Olympia swimming pool re-opens
Molly Grubb is delighted to start swimming again at Olympia. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Documents uncovered by The Courier revealed how the building was deteriorating just weeks after its completion – prompting the council’s chief executive at the time to raise concerns.

The council has so far rejected calls to carry out an independent inquiry what went wrong at the centre.

Conversation