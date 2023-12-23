Hundreds left out in the cold at Bay City Rollers gig in Forfar before it finally goes ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Hundreds left out in the cold at Bay City Rollers gig in Forfar before it finally goes ahead

The band praises 'the best fans in the world' for waiting for the concert in the Reid Hall to finally go ahead

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bay city rollers Forfar gig problems
Fans were left angry last night after a Bay City Rollers gig at the Reid hall was an hour late in starting. Image: Supplied

Hundreds of Bay City Rollers fans were left out in the cold in Forfar on Friday night when a technical hitch delayed the band’s gig for around an hour.

Angry fans said they were left not knowing what was going on with many making the decision to head off after an hour freezing outside the Reid Hall.

However, the concert did go ahead eventually – with the band’s manager, John Mclaughlin, saying a Christmas miracle and a bit of help from Santa saving the day and thanking “the best fans in the world.”

It was ‘Bye Bye Baby’ from some fans

The band drew hundreds of devoted fans to their gig in the Reid Hall – where they were playing all the old favourites along with numbers from their new Christmas EP, Rolling’ into Christmas.

However, things didn’t go as planned with the hall’s door remaining firmly closed when the sound system failed.

With disappointed fans taking to social media to express their upset the band’s manager, John Mclaughlin later explained what happened.

One said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. We’ve been standing outside the Reid Hall for over an hour – freezing!

“They have just said the sound system isn’t working and so for Health & Safety reasons they won’t let us in.”

Another told The Courier: “We we eventually left after an hour with no information and sent to the pub.”

Another said: “It’s Bye Bye Baby for me.”

‘Massive tech problem’ blamed

Explaining what went wrong manager John said: “There was a massive tech problem  with the in-house PA system at the venue, basically it chucked it at the start of our sound check.

“So it was mad panic stations for the lovely staff at the venue and us lot.

“We worked through every possibility and even prayed and then asked Santa for help and it worked.

Bay City Rollers gig Forfar
The Bay City Rollers. Image: Supplied

“The P.A came back to life and the gig went ahead – a Christmas miracle – which prevented a riot.”

Praise for ‘best fans in the world’

John admitted however, that fans had to wait outside in the cold for around an hour.

He said: “There was a down side though – that people had to wait outside for an hour  while we worked through the issues and we can only apologise for that delay.

“They are the best fans in world for hanging in there with us while we got the PA working.

“We had a fantastic night of Shang -a -langing .. and played a few extra BCR songs and a bunch of Christmas songs to make it a special Christmas night for the amazing people of Forfar who waited patiently for the show to start.

“Everyone who came along had a total blast.”

The original Bay City Rollers ruled the charts in the 70s, selling over 300 million albums worldwide.

Original band member Stuart “Woody” Wood, has now brought together a new line-up and they are currently touring.

​The current Bay City Rollers are Ian Thomson on lead vocals and guitar, John McLaughlin on vocals and keys, Mikey Smith on bass guitar, Jamie McGrory on drums and Woody on guitar.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Commuters travelling from Dundee are facing disruption. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period
A90 roadworks Brechin
Lane closures and disruption ahead as roadworks set to begin on A90 in Angus
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside
The River South Esk flowing under the bridge.
A90 to fully reopen north of Forfar after Storm Babet damage - but more…
Lee Tough at a previous court hearing.
Forfar thug fractured ribs of partner's concerned friend
Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
Ride the North to host Angus event
Angus to welcome thousands of cyclists as popular event comes to region for first…
Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem
Tributes to 'devoted' Angus dad hit by car while walking home from work
Graeme Boyle had an £80k cannabis cultivation.
Tayside £80k cannabis farmer grew massive crop to combat 'chronic pain'