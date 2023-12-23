Here comes Santa Paws – Leven Scottie By The Sea back in post for Christmas

Leven’s giant Scottie sculpture is back in post in time for Christmas following a mammoth community fundraising effort.

Locals donated more than £5,000 to buy Postcards From Fife at auction on November 30.

Affectionately known as Postie, the colourful pooch stood guard over Leven Promenade for 10 weeks during the hugely successful Scotties By The Sea trail.

All 30 sculptures were removed from the streets of north Fife and auctioned in aid of Maggie’s Dundee last month.

And the Levenmouth Local Tourism Association (LLTA) collared Postie on behalf of the community.

The organisation is delighted he has now been returned to his rightful place.

‘Pop by and welcome Leven Scottie home’

Treasurer Rebecca Moncrieff said: “We’re thrilled Postie is back on the Prom in time for Christmas!

“We’re still blown away by the community support we got to bring Postcards From Fife back to Leven.

“And we’re delighted people will be able to pop by and welcome Postie home when they’re out for walks during the Christmas period.”

Painted by artist CE Higgins, Postcards From Fife attracted hundreds of visitors to Leven during the Scottie trail.

And he sparked a fierce bidding war during the auction at the Old Course Hotel, St Andrews.

Scotties’ auction smashed fundraising target

He was finally re-installed on the Prom on Saturday morning.

In all, the sale raised a massive £256,000, smashing the £150,000 fundraising target.

Annie Long, Maggie’s Dundee fundraising manager, said: “This is an amazing boost to our income which will allow us to continue to help people in Tayside and north east Fife with cancer.”