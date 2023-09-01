Excitement as North East Fife communities welcome the pawesome Scotties By The Sea trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Excitement as North East Fife communities welcome the pawesome Scotties By The Sea trail

The 10-week Scotties By The Sea art trail has officially launched and people are already giving the colourful sculptures their seal of approval.

By Claire Warrender
Tayport Primary pupils Sebastian, Penelope, Sadie and Freya give the Larick Centre's Scottish their seal of approval.
Tayport Primary pupils Sebastian, Penelope, Sadie and Freya give the Larick Centre's Scottish their seal of approval. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Scotties By The Sea art trail has officially been unleashed on the streets of north east Fife.

And the pawesome outdoor exhibition has already been given a huge seal of approval from people across the region.

The 10-week event involves 30 giant Scottie sculptures and 15 Wee Dugs placed around St Andrews and other towns and villages in the area.

An online app, as well as paper maps, take visitors on a trail to visit them all.

And youngsters from Tayport Primary School were among the first to welcome theirs.

Tayport pupils Marlon Body, Benjamin Beattie, Penelope Connor Ava Davies with the Larick Centre Scottie.
Tayport pupils Marlon Body, Benjamin Beattie, Penelope Connor Ava Davies with the Larick Centre Scottie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The village’s Larick Centre is home to a dog called The Harbour, designed by Ricki O’Neill.

And the pupils were excited to meet him and give him a bit of love.

An online app, as well as paper maps, take visitors on a trail to visit each uniquely-decorated Scottie.

They’ll all be auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s once the exhibition ends and it’s hoped they’ll raise around £150,000.

Pictures as Fife communities welcome Scotties by the Sea launch

Other communities have also been welcoming their own Scotties By The Sea.

Copper Dog has taken up residence on the lawn of Lindores Abbey Distillery.

Copper Dog is based at Lindores Abbey Distillery. Image: Supplied by Lindores Abbey.

The pooch is aptly named as a copper dog was a device formerly used by distillery worker to smuggle whisky home.

Lindores was previously home to Gus, a real Scottie who sadly died after a long life guarding the stills and keeping the place free of mice.

Meanwhile, the famous Anstruther Fish Bar looks onto one named The Coastal Wildlife of Fife, adorned with painted gulls.

Say hello to our paw-some new pal 🐶😍 This beautiful design was by Yolande Kenny Artist and you can also purchase some…

Posted by Anstruther Fish Bar on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

And the Lower Largo Scottie, named Tartanium and sponsored by The Courier, was designed by sculptor Robert Mach.

He is famous for his designs featuring Tunnock’s Teacake wrappers and his trademark also features on his seaside pooch.

Robert Mach’s Scottie By The Sea in Lower Largo.

Many others have also shared pictures of their Scotties By The Sea on social media.

𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮Took advantage of the late summer sunshine this afternoon to pop down to the Scotties by The Sea…

Posted by Cllr Sean Dillon on Friday, 1 September 2023

And other Scotties by the Sea can be found elsewhere in St Andrews.

The flea Circus has now taken up residence in Market Street, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The big reveal! Introducing Cromar, my Scottie. I was so proud to be asked to paint a Scottie for Cromars Fish & Chips…

Posted by Thistlemoss on Thursday, 31 August 2023

Where is this one hiding? It’s at St Andrews harbour Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Noble Ness is at Church Square in St Andrews.

And Coastal Wander is in St Monans.

Scotties By The Sea is now LIVE !!!"Coastal Wander" appears to be sunning himself in the beautiful St Monans 30 Giant…

Posted by Anna Bilyk – Artist on Friday, 1 September 2023

Postcards from Fife is at Leven beach.

We are so excited to unveil 'Postcards from Fife' as part of the Scotties by The Sea free 10-week trail launching today…

Posted by Welcome to Fife on Friday, 1 September 2023

Scotties by the sea app 2023 . IS NOW LIVE

Posted by Bobby Carswell on Friday, 1 September 2023

Great to see #scottiesbythesea go live today, with the launch by Provost Jim Leishman who unveiled the Scottie in Church…

Posted by Robin Lawson for St Andrews Councillor on Friday, 1 September 2023

