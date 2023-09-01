Excitement as North East Fife communities welcome the pawesome Scotties By The Sea trail

The Scotties By The Sea art trail has officially been unleashed on the streets of north east Fife.

And the pawesome outdoor exhibition has already been given a huge seal of approval from people across the region.

The 10-week event involves 30 giant Scottie sculptures and 15 Wee Dugs placed around St Andrews and other towns and villages in the area.

An online app, as well as paper maps, take visitors on a trail to visit them all.

And youngsters from Tayport Primary School were among the first to welcome theirs.

The village’s Larick Centre is home to a dog called The Harbour, designed by Ricki O’Neill.

And the pupils were excited to meet him and give him a bit of love.

An online app, as well as paper maps, take visitors on a trail to visit each uniquely-decorated Scottie.

They’ll all be auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s once the exhibition ends and it’s hoped they’ll raise around £150,000.

Pictures as Fife communities welcome Scotties by the Sea launch

Other communities have also been welcoming their own Scotties By The Sea.

Copper Dog has taken up residence on the lawn of Lindores Abbey Distillery.

The pooch is aptly named as a copper dog was a device formerly used by distillery worker to smuggle whisky home.

Lindores was previously home to Gus, a real Scottie who sadly died after a long life guarding the stills and keeping the place free of mice.

Meanwhile, the famous Anstruther Fish Bar looks onto one named The Coastal Wildlife of Fife, adorned with painted gulls.

Say hello to our paw-some new pal 🐶😍 This beautiful design was by Yolande Kenny Artist and you can also purchase some… Posted by Anstruther Fish Bar on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

And the Lower Largo Scottie, named Tartanium and sponsored by The Courier, was designed by sculptor Robert Mach.

He is famous for his designs featuring Tunnock’s Teacake wrappers and his trademark also features on his seaside pooch.

Many others have also shared pictures of their Scotties By The Sea on social media.

𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮Took advantage of the late summer sunshine this afternoon to pop down to the Scotties by The Sea… Posted by Cllr Sean Dillon on Friday, 1 September 2023

And other Scotties by the Sea can be found elsewhere in St Andrews.

The big reveal! Introducing Cromar, my Scottie. I was so proud to be asked to paint a Scottie for Cromars Fish & Chips… Posted by Thistlemoss on Thursday, 31 August 2023

Noble Ness is at Church Square in St Andrews.

And Coastal Wander is in St Monans.

Scotties By The Sea is now LIVE !!!"Coastal Wander" appears to be sunning himself in the beautiful St Monans 30 Giant… Posted by Anna Bilyk – Artist on Friday, 1 September 2023

Postcards from Fife is at Leven beach.

We are so excited to unveil 'Postcards from Fife' as part of the Scotties by The Sea free 10-week trail launching today… Posted by Welcome to Fife on Friday, 1 September 2023

Scotties by the sea app 2023 . IS NOW LIVE Posted by Bobby Carswell on Friday, 1 September 2023