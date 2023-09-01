Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline coach Stevie Crawford lands new job in East of Scotland League

Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline coach Stevie Crawford has been named as the new manager of East of Scotland side Rosyth.

Crawford, who left his role as assistant to Liam Fox at Dundee United in March, has agreed a deal to takeover from Greig Denham.

Rosyth are currently 12th in the East of Scotland First Division.

But the appointment of Crawford is a major coup for them.

A talented player, Crawford played 25 times for Scotland before moving into coaching.

He spent 28 months in charge of Dunfermline before resigning in 2021.

He then took over as head coach at East Fife for a second time before United came calling last September.

But his time at Tannadice was cut short after just seven months following the departure of Fox.

Rosyth will be his first major role back in football since leaving Tannadice in March.