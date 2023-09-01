Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline coach Stevie Crawford lands new job in East of Scotland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline coach Stevie Crawford lands new job in East of Scotland League

Crawford has been named as new manager of Rosyth.

By Ewan Smith
Stevie Crawford has taken on the role of manager at Rosyth. Image: SNS.
Stevie Crawford has taken on the role of manager at Rosyth. Image: SNS.

Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline coach Stevie Crawford has been named as the new manager of East of Scotland side Rosyth.

Crawford, who left his role as assistant to Liam Fox at Dundee United in March, has agreed a deal to takeover from Greig Denham.

Rosyth are currently 12th in the East of Scotland First Division.

But the appointment of Crawford is a major coup for them.

A talented player, Crawford played 25 times for Scotland before moving into coaching.

He spent 28 months in charge of Dunfermline before resigning in 2021.

He then took over as head coach at East Fife for a second time before United came calling last September.

But his time at Tannadice was cut short after just seven months following the departure of Fox.

Rosyth will be his first major role back in football since leaving Tannadice in March.

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox, now at Hearts.
Stevie Crawford was no 2 to Liam Fox at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Conversation