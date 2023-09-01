JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed us by

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Scottish teams once made history in Europe, now continental game has passed us by

All of Scotland's European representatives - bar Celtic, who are through to the Champions League proper - were defeated through the week.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected at full time of the Dons' defeat to BK Hacken. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.
By Jim Spence

Scottish football teams have had another grim week in Europe.

Once again, the results raise questions about the quality of coaching at our clubs and the quality of players they’re producing and signing.

Some fans rage about our deficiencies, some point to a huge financial gap, others console themselves with the size of travelling support and how they out-sung the home fans.

Different emotions are stoked in different folk, but the reality remains the same – abject failure.

Dundee United fans felt it last season in their 7-0 humiliation at AZ Alkmaar.

Dundee United fans at AZ Alkmaar. Image: Kenny Smith/DCT Media

It regularly looks like our teams are poorer at receiving the ball and taming it quickly enough, that we don’t pass crisply or quickly enough, and that we lack sufficient technical skills in tight spaces to hurt opponents.

We can’t just blame it on home-reared players given the numbers of foreigners at our clubs, so it’s either the quality of coaching or the quality of incoming players, or both, to blame for dismal European showings.

Hibs at least have an excuse; they were beaten 8-0 on aggregate by Aston Villa, a club with a turnover of £178 million, 15 times greater than that of the Easter Road outfit.

That huge financial disparity means Villa simply have far superior players in a league which is in a different stratosphere from our top division.

Aberdeen lost 3-1 to BK Hacken and 5-3 on aggregate, but the Swedes average crowds of around 5,000, so while they’re not outgunning Aberdeen money-wise, they are on the pitch.

PAOK players celebrate after dumping Hearts 4-0 in Thessaloniki. Image: Giannis Papanikos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Meantime, Hearts and Rangers were mauled by PAOK and PSV Eindhoven, neither of whom is in a different stratosphere financially from the Scots pair.

The Greeks who won 6-1 on aggregate have around twice the revenue of the Tynecastle club; the Dutch who beat Rangers 7-3 over two legs have slightly less turnover than Rangers’ £86 million.

Maybe our expectations are unrealistic; maybe the football world passed us by while we were still luxuriating in historic European successes.

But unless Celtic improve on our so far dire attempts in their forthcoming games, our European disappointment is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Dundee celebrate their winner against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee celebrate their winner against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Last weekend was a good one with Dundee and United winning, and St Johnstone drawing at Parkhead.

For Dundee, Trevor Carson looks commanding in goal, Owen Beck at left-back carries threat from wide; Scott Tiffoney’s directness works markers hard, and Luke McCowan’s intelligence offers goals.

Saints boss Steven MacLean’s tough stance on underperforming players paid dividends at Celtic.

In goalkeeper, Dimitar Mitov, the Perth side have unearthed genuine quality to boost defensive confidence, while Dara Costelloe on the right looks to have the skill-set to trouble defences.

This weekend’s meeting of the pair will provide the clearest picture yet of the progress each side is making.

A good United win against Airdrie, a point behind them, would resonate loudly to those fancying United’s scalp that the Terrors mean to conduct their business with serious intent.

The Diamonds though, as Courier Sport’s Alan Temple pointed out, have a remarkable scoring record, netting in every one of their last 37 matches, so United’s defence needs to be on high alert to maintain their fine Championship start.

More from Dundee United

Stevie Crawford has taken on the role of manager at Rosyth. Image: SNS.
Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline coach Stevie Crawford lands new job in East of Scotland…
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Dundee United transfer latest as 'quality' targets baulk at Championship
Rhys McCabe takes the acclaim after winning promotion to the Championship
Stunning 37-game goal stat underlines Dundee United test against Airdrieonians
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dee-fence on top and Holt hitting heights for…
Layton Bisland has joined Falkirk on loan from Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United youngster Layton Bisland joins Falkirk on loan
Harvey Dailly, Blair Sturrock, Cameron Ferguson, Lennon Miller, Bobby Dailly
7 footballing sons of former Dundee United stars as Cameron Ferguson aims to get…
Mark Birighitti warming up for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti latest with Aussie outcast 'working hard' to seal Dundee United exit
Christian Dailly launches a new report at Hampden Park
Christian Dailly: Cafu, chronic pain and quantum physics with the Dundee United hero who…
Jim Goodwin, left, and Dundee United assistant Lee Sharp.
Dundee United 'working on one' transfer as Jim Goodwin predicts 'relaxed' deadline day
Archie Meekison, Lyall Cameron, Jack Newman, Ben Summers and Josh Mulligan, pictured left to right.
Strong Dundee and Dundee United presence in Scotland U21 squad as Dunfermline loan star…

Conversation