Stunning 37-game goal stat underlines Dundee United test against Airdrieonians

Dundee United will aim to blunt one of the most consistent attacking sides in the SPFL when Airdrieonians visit Tannadice on Saturday.

Rhys McCabe’s free-flowing Diamonds are on a remarkable 37-GAME scoring streak as they prepare for their Championship showdown against the Tangerines.

One must go back to a 2-0 defeat at Alloa Athletic in October 2022 for the last time the Lanarkshire outfit failed to ripple the net, with McCabe implementing a forward-thinking passing style.

Since that reverse against the Wasps, Airdrie have scored 88 times; an average of 2.4 goals per game.

In March alone, they put five past Clyde, notched six against Helty Hearts and smashed Peterhead 7-0. McCabe’s men also battered Falkirk 6-2 in the Championship playoff semi-final on their way to promotion.

They aren’t going to change. It’s a breath of fresh air.” Jim Goodwin on Airdrie’s attacking philosophy

United boss Jim Goodwin has made no secret of his pride in the Terrors’ recent defensive record — four clean sheets in five games — but this is a stern test of their new-found stability.

Airdrie play style ‘a breath of fresh air’ says Dundee United boss

Indeed, Goodwin is fulsome in his praise of the Diamonds and their promising young player/boss.

He lauded: “It’s great to see young managers like Rhys (McCabe) being given an opportunity and then, when that chance comes, being brave enough to have an identity and play in a certain way.

“All the players seem to really buy into it.

“I was very impressed with them when I watched them against Dunfermline. They try to play a passing game and it’s very entertaining when they get it right.

“They’ll make mistakes along the way — of course they will — but I like the fact he continuously encourages them to play that way. It’s clearly the way they train, and they aren’t going to change. It’s a breath of fresh air.

“They are a very good team, straight from a very good season last year, and it’s going to be a tough game on Saturday.”