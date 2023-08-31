Stunning 37-game goal stat underlines Dundee United test against Airdrieonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning 37-game goal stat underlines Dundee United test against Airdrieonians

Rhys McCabe's side rarely draw a blank.

Rhys McCabe takes the acclaim after winning promotion to the Championship
Rhys McCabe takes the acclaim after winning promotion to the Championship. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United will aim to blunt one of the most consistent attacking sides in the SPFL when Airdrieonians visit Tannadice on Saturday.

Rhys McCabe’s free-flowing Diamonds are on a remarkable 37-GAME scoring streak as they prepare for their Championship showdown against the Tangerines.

One must go back to a 2-0 defeat at Alloa Athletic in October 2022 for the last time the Lanarkshire outfit failed to ripple the net, with McCabe implementing a forward-thinking passing style.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline during Ayr United vs Dundee United
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, pictured, has been impressed by the Diamonds. Image: SNS

Since that reverse against the Wasps, Airdrie have scored 88 times; an average of 2.4 goals per game.

In March alone, they put five past Clyde, notched six against Helty Hearts and smashed Peterhead 7-0. McCabe’s men also battered Falkirk 6-2 in the Championship playoff semi-final on their way to promotion.

They aren’t going to change. It’s a breath of fresh air.”

Jim Goodwin on Airdrie’s attacking philosophy

United boss Jim Goodwin has made no secret of his pride in the Terrors’ recent defensive record — four clean sheets in five games — but this is a stern test of their new-found stability.

Airdrie play style ‘a breath of fresh air’ says Dundee United boss

Indeed, Goodwin is fulsome in his praise of the Diamonds and their promising young player/boss.

Airdrieonians manager Rhys McCabe, left, exchanges words with Dunfermline boss James McPake
McCabe, left, exchanges words with Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS

He lauded: “It’s great to see young managers like Rhys (McCabe) being given an opportunity and then, when that chance comes, being brave enough to have an identity and play in a certain way.

“All the players seem to really buy into it.

“I was very impressed with them when I watched them against Dunfermline. They try to play a passing game and it’s very entertaining when they get it right.

“They’ll make mistakes along the way — of course they will — but I like the fact he continuously encourages them to play that way. It’s clearly the way they train, and they aren’t going to change. It’s a breath of fresh air.

“They are a very good team, straight from a very good season last year, and it’s going to be a tough game on Saturday.”

