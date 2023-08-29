Dundee United ‘working on one’ transfer as Jim Goodwin predicts ‘relaxed’ deadline day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ‘working on one’ transfer as Jim Goodwin predicts ‘relaxed’ deadline day

Goodwin feels good about the Tangerines' quality and depth.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin, left, and Dundee United assistant Lee Sharp.
Goodwin, left, and United assistant Lee Sharp. Image: SNS

Dundee United are “working on” another signing ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday night, Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

However, the Tangerines boss is adamant there will be no sense of dread if United fail to add to their ranks in the coming days.

United have already snapped up seven new faces as they rebuild from the ashes of relegation, with the likes of Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult all making a superb impact.

And Goodwin has been consistent that he is content with the quality and depth within his group.

Nevertheless, the club will remain active in the market until the deadline passes, in case the opportunity to strengthen presents itself.

Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Goodwin is calm regarding United’s squad. Image: SNS

“We are working on one at the moment,” confirmed the Irishman. “We are quietly confident that we might be able to get it over the line by the end of the week.

“But it probably wouldn’t be in time to get the player integrated for Saturday (home against Airdrie) — that’s, if we get it done.

“If we can’t, then it’s no major issue because of the strength in depth we have. I have a lot of trust in this group. I work with them day-in, day out and I know what they are capable of.

Attacking reinforcements?

With Moult and Tony Watt both in the starting line-up against Ayr United on Saturday, Rory MacLeod and 16-year-old Owen Stirton were the only options on the bench if Goodwin had been inclined to add another traditional No.9 to the game.

Asked whether signing a striker is a priority in the coming days, he added: “That is an area we are continuously looking to strengthen — but sometimes people can forget that we have two very good strikers in Louis and Tony.

Dundee United strikers Tony Watt and Louis Moult pictured at Tannadice.
Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS

“We aren’t too bad in that area of the pitch.

“If there was an opportunity to bring in a quality player (in attack), then I would look at it. But at the moment — with the list of players we have — those players who we believe would improve the squad aren’t available.

“We might struggle to get one in at the top end (of the pitch).”

Tannadice calm

Indeed, Goodwin is prepared for a “relaxed” deadline day at Tannadice; a word not always associated with the final hours of the transfer window as clubs scramble to finalise their squads.

“It’s a credit to Luigi (Capuano), the chief executive, and the hard work of the staff that we’ve got deals over the line in good time,” added Goodwin. “We aren’t chasing our tails in the last few days of the window, which is nice.

“We are very relaxed this week.

Once (Craig) Sibbald and (Kieran) Freeman are back and we have a clean bill of health, our squad is very, very strong.”

Kieran Freeman in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Freeman on the flank for United. Image: SNS

On the subject of Freeman, Goodwin rates the flying full-back at “50/50” to feature against Airdrie after missing Saturday’s win at Somerset Park with a groin strain.

He added: “Kieran has made really good progress, in fairness to him.

“He’s been working really hard and has given himself a chance for the weekend. He’s 50/50. We’d like to integrate him back into the group on Wednesday or Thursday and see how he gets on.”

