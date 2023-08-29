Dundee United ‘working on one’ transfer as Jim Goodwin predicts ‘relaxed’ deadline day

Dundee United are “working on” another signing ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday night, Jim Goodwin has confirmed.

However, the Tangerines boss is adamant there will be no sense of dread if United fail to add to their ranks in the coming days.

United have already snapped up seven new faces as they rebuild from the ashes of relegation, with the likes of Declan Gallagher, Ross Docherty and Louis Moult all making a superb impact.

And Goodwin has been consistent that he is content with the quality and depth within his group.

Nevertheless, the club will remain active in the market until the deadline passes, in case the opportunity to strengthen presents itself.

“We are working on one at the moment,” confirmed the Irishman. “We are quietly confident that we might be able to get it over the line by the end of the week.

“But it probably wouldn’t be in time to get the player integrated for Saturday (home against Airdrie) — that’s, if we get it done.

“If we can’t, then it’s no major issue because of the strength in depth we have. I have a lot of trust in this group. I work with them day-in, day out and I know what they are capable of.”

Attacking reinforcements?

With Moult and Tony Watt both in the starting line-up against Ayr United on Saturday, Rory MacLeod and 16-year-old Owen Stirton were the only options on the bench if Goodwin had been inclined to add another traditional No.9 to the game.

Asked whether signing a striker is a priority in the coming days, he added: “That is an area we are continuously looking to strengthen — but sometimes people can forget that we have two very good strikers in Louis and Tony.

“We aren’t too bad in that area of the pitch.

“If there was an opportunity to bring in a quality player (in attack), then I would look at it. But at the moment — with the list of players we have — those players who we believe would improve the squad aren’t available.

“We might struggle to get one in at the top end (of the pitch).”

Tannadice calm

Indeed, Goodwin is prepared for a “relaxed” deadline day at Tannadice; a word not always associated with the final hours of the transfer window as clubs scramble to finalise their squads.

“It’s a credit to Luigi (Capuano), the chief executive, and the hard work of the staff that we’ve got deals over the line in good time,” added Goodwin. “We aren’t chasing our tails in the last few days of the window, which is nice.

“We are very relaxed this week.

“Once (Craig) Sibbald and (Kieran) Freeman are back and we have a clean bill of health, our squad is very, very strong.”

On the subject of Freeman, Goodwin rates the flying full-back at “50/50” to feature against Airdrie after missing Saturday’s win at Somerset Park with a groin strain.

He added: “Kieran has made really good progress, in fairness to him.

“He’s been working really hard and has given himself a chance for the weekend. He’s 50/50. We’d like to integrate him back into the group on Wednesday or Thursday and see how he gets on.”