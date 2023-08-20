Craig Sibbald in major injury boost for Dundee United as scans show ankle problem not as severe as feared

Craig Sibbald is set to hand Dundee United a major boost by making a return from injury a lot quicker than first feared.

The midfielder sustained an injury in training following the 1-1 draw with Dunfermline.

That led to suggestions he could be out for several months with ligament damage or a broken ankle.

But after going for scans last week, the ex-Livingston ace has been given good news.

Courier Sport understands Sibbald could make a swift return to action – within three or four weeks – to bolster United’s Championship bid.

He will almost certainly miss Ayr United away and Airdrieonians at home.

The SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline would be touch and go.

But the visit of Morton on September 16th a realistic comeback date for Sibbald.