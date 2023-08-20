Dundee schoolgirls selected to dance in front of 65,000 American football fans in Miami

Three Dundee schoolgirls have been selected to dance for up to 65,000 American football fans in Miami.

Malebo Brown, Chloe Bennett – both 16 – and Orlaith McDonald, 14, will jet off to the States in December to take part in an NFL half-time show.

The trio will represent Ashleigh Montador Dance Academy, based in St Monans, Fife, as Miami Dolphins go head-to-head with Tennessee Titans.

Miami-bound Dundee dancers ‘ecstatic’

Half-time shows are a tradition at American football games. Most teams have a squad of elite cheerleaders and dancers who entertain crowds.

Owner of the studio, Ashleigh Montador, told The Courier: “The girls involved are absolutely ecstatic to be going – they have been with me since they were little.

“They’re local Dundee girls and have done competitive freestyle dancing with me for years.

“This is just another thing to add to their experiences and they’re super excited to be doing something different.

“Nothing like this has happened to us before and we’re the only Scottish dance school involved.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity for them – a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

The Dundee trio will meet up with other dances in the UK as part of a programme by events group Pro Excel.

Ashleigh added: “It will start with them doing some online choreography, and once in Miami they will do training with the squad.

Miami trip a ‘tick off the bucket list’

“They’ll also get to have a dancing session with the Miami Dolphin cheerleaders and a stadium tour.

“On the performance day, they will do a performance outside the stadium, and they’ll take part in a half-time show on the pitch.”

Broughty Ferry dancer, Malebo, who attends Dance School Scotland, said this will be her first time visiting the US.

She told The Courier: “I’ve never been to America in my life, so I’m super excited.

“It’ll be a tick off the bucket list for me and I’m glad I’m doing it with my besties.

“Ashleigh told us all the opportunities that will come with it – it’ll be really good for my CV and future jobs.

“There will be about 200 dancers from across the UK going to it so it’ll be a great chance to network and meet new people.

“It’s the biggest performance I’ve ever done in my life and I’m raring for it.”

Chloe, from Kirkton, added: “I was shocked when I heard because it was something I never expected to be able to do.

“It is such a big accomplishment being able to go.

“I’m a little bit nervous about performing in front of all the people but mainly excited.

“I’ve never been to Miami so it’ll be great to experience that for the first time.”

The youngest of the group, Orlaith, said: “I’ve been at Ashleigh’s studio since I’ve been 10 and been dancing since I was six.

“Ashleigh just one day told us about it and I had to convince my mum to go.

“She actually said yes and I am so excited that I’m going.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of people there, so I’m a little nervous about it – it’s a really big stadium.”