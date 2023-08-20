Dundee schoolgirls selected to dance in front of 65,000 American football fans in Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee schoolgirls selected to dance in front of 65,000 American football fans in Miami

Three local dancers will be performing at Miami Dolphins game against the Tennessee Titans in December.

By Kieran Webster
Chloe Benner, Orlaith McDonald and Malebo Brown at the dance studio
Chloe Bennet, Orlaith McDonald and Malebo Brown will be performing at a Miami Dolphins match in December. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Three Dundee schoolgirls have been selected to dance for up to 65,000 American football fans in Miami.

Malebo Brown, Chloe Bennett – both 16 – and Orlaith McDonald, 14, will jet off to the States in December to take part in an NFL half-time show.

The trio will represent Ashleigh Montador Dance Academy, based in St Monans, Fife, as Miami Dolphins go head-to-head with Tennessee Titans.

Miami-bound Dundee dancers ‘ecstatic’

Half-time shows are a tradition at American football games. Most teams have a squad of elite cheerleaders and dancers who entertain crowds.

Owner of the studio, Ashleigh Montador, told The Courier: “The girls involved are absolutely ecstatic to be going – they have been with me since they were little.

“They’re local Dundee girls and have done competitive freestyle dancing with me for years.

“This is just another thing to add to their experiences and they’re super excited to be doing something different.

Dance instructor, Ashleish Montador, with the dancers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Nothing like this has happened to us before and we’re the only Scottish dance school involved.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity for them – a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

The Dundee trio will meet up with other dances in the UK as part of a programme by events group Pro Excel.

Ashleigh added: “It will start with them doing some online choreography, and once in Miami they will do training with the squad.

Miami trip a ‘tick off the bucket list’

“They’ll also get to have a dancing session with the Miami Dolphin cheerleaders and a stadium tour.

“On the performance day, they will do a performance outside the stadium, and they’ll take part in a half-time show on the pitch.”

Broughty Ferry dancer, Malebo, who attends Dance School Scotland, said this will be her first time visiting the US.

She told The Courier: “I’ve never been to America in my life, so I’m super excited.

“It’ll be a tick off the bucket list for me and I’m glad I’m doing it with my besties.

Malebo Brown cannot wait to be on the trip with her “besties”. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Ashleigh told us all the opportunities that will come with it – it’ll be really good for my CV and future jobs.

“There will be about 200 dancers from across the UK going to it so it’ll be a great chance to network and meet new people.

“It’s the biggest performance I’ve ever done in my life and I’m raring for it.”

Chloe, from Kirkton, added: “I was shocked when I heard because it was something I never expected to be able to do.

Dancer Chloe Bennett says it will be her biggest-ever performance. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“It is such a big accomplishment being able to go.

“I’m a little bit nervous about performing in front of all the people but mainly excited.

“I’ve never been to Miami so it’ll be great to experience that for the first time.”

The youngest of the group, Orlaith, said: “I’ve been at Ashleigh’s studio since I’ve been 10 and been dancing since I was six.

Orlaith McDonald in the dance studio is excited about the trip. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Ashleigh just one day told us about it and I had to convince my mum to go.

“She actually said yes and I am so excited that I’m going.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of people there, so I’m a little nervous about it – it’s a really big stadium.”

Conversation