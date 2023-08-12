Craig Sibbald out to silence Dunfermline fans again as Dundee United ace recalls East End Park ‘shush’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Sibbald out to silence Dunfermline fans again as Dundee United ace recalls East End Park ‘shush’

Sibbald will face Dunfermline for the first time in five years when the Pars visit Tannadice on Saturday.

By Alan Temple
Craig Sibbald silences Dunfermline fans at East End Park while playing for Falkirk
Craig Sibbald silences Dunfermline fans at East End Park. Image: SNS

Craig Sibbald felt the wrath of Dunfermline fans after shushing the Fifers faithful following a powder-keg derby clash at East End Park.

And the Dundee United ace is determined to silence them once more this weekend.

Sibbald — Falkirk born and bred — was a stand-out as the Bairns claimed a 2-1 Championship victory over their fierce foes in April 2017, teeing up the decisive goal for Nathan Austin.

I usually get pelters against Dunfermline. I’m a Falkirk man, so rightly so!

Craig Sibbald

Lewis Martin had been dismissed for the hosts earlier in a feisty contest, while Myles Hippolyte won a contentious penalty-kick.

And Sibbald was subjected to the fury of the Pars support as he walked towards the tunnel at full-time, prompting the playmaker to “give a little back” by putting a single finger to his lips.

Sibbald has not lined up against Dunfermline in FIVE years but reckons that animosity may have lasted the test of time.

“Do I expect stick? I was thinking about that — probably, yes,” smiled the Tannadice midfielder. “But I don’t mind that.

“To be fair, I usually get pelters against Dunfermline. I’m a Falkirk man, so rightly so!

“I remember shushing them walking off the pitch at East End Park once. I set one up for Nathan Austin that day. They were giving me pelters on the way off so I gave them a little bit back.

“I’ll be staying away from the away end this weekend!”

Creative licence

Sibbald, meanwhile, is relishing his flourishing engine room partnership with United captain Ross Docherty, insisting the presence of a “grafter” is allowing him to be more impactful in the final third.

Sibbald notched his second goal of season with a clinical finish in last Friday’s 4-0 win at Arbroath, while he also rattled the cross-bar.

For context, he found the net ONCE in 41 outings last term.

“Doc is a grafter and a good footballer,” lauded Sibbald. “I always know that if I’m out of the game (going forward), then he is looking after the defensive duties.

“He is a good leader; always talking and telling you where to go — left, right — and driving the team on. He’s great to have in the team. Hopefully, we can keep that going and build on it.

“I’ve got a bit more licence now and I want to chip in with more goals.

“I can definitely improve on that side of my game. When I look back on last season, I thought I should have scored more goals and, with Doc there, it gives me the chance to push forward. I’ll try to bring that to more games this season.”

Home comforts

The impressive Championship curtain-raiser at Gayfield was played out in front of 3,225 Arabs, with United fans making the short trip to Angus in their droves.

And Sibbald is determined to give the home support a similarly stirring spectacle as the Tangerines play their first home league match of the season.

Dundee United supporters out in force in Arbroath
The 3,225-strong following in Angus. Image: SNS

“We need to start fast and give the fans something to cheer about,” said Sibbald. “They have been brilliant.

“You saw them travel in their numbers last Friday night and, if we give them something to cheer about on the pitch, then we know they’ll back us in their numbers. So, it’s down to us.”

