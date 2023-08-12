Craig Sibbald out to silence Dunfermline fans again as Dundee United ace recalls East End Park ‘shush’

Craig Sibbald felt the wrath of Dunfermline fans after shushing the Fifers faithful following a powder-keg derby clash at East End Park.

And the Dundee United ace is determined to silence them once more this weekend.

Sibbald — Falkirk born and bred — was a stand-out as the Bairns claimed a 2-1 Championship victory over their fierce foes in April 2017, teeing up the decisive goal for Nathan Austin.

Lewis Martin had been dismissed for the hosts earlier in a feisty contest, while Myles Hippolyte won a contentious penalty-kick.

And Sibbald was subjected to the fury of the Pars support as he walked towards the tunnel at full-time, prompting the playmaker to “give a little back” by putting a single finger to his lips.

Sibbald has not lined up against Dunfermline in FIVE years but reckons that animosity may have lasted the test of time.

“Do I expect stick? I was thinking about that — probably, yes,” smiled the Tannadice midfielder. “But I don’t mind that.

“To be fair, I usually get pelters against Dunfermline. I’m a Falkirk man, so rightly so!

“I remember shushing them walking off the pitch at East End Park once. I set one up for Nathan Austin that day. They were giving me pelters on the way off so I gave them a little bit back.

“I’ll be staying away from the away end this weekend!”

Creative licence

Sibbald, meanwhile, is relishing his flourishing engine room partnership with United captain Ross Docherty, insisting the presence of a “grafter” is allowing him to be more impactful in the final third.

Sibbald notched his second goal of season with a clinical finish in last Friday’s 4-0 win at Arbroath, while he also rattled the cross-bar.

For context, he found the net ONCE in 41 outings last term.

Craig Sibbald makes it 3-0! ⚽️ Some flick-on from Louis Moult to set things up! 👏#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/7q5i1slSJU — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 4, 2023

“Doc is a grafter and a good footballer,” lauded Sibbald. “I always know that if I’m out of the game (going forward), then he is looking after the defensive duties.

“He is a good leader; always talking and telling you where to go — left, right — and driving the team on. He’s great to have in the team. Hopefully, we can keep that going and build on it.

“I’ve got a bit more licence now and I want to chip in with more goals.

“I can definitely improve on that side of my game. When I look back on last season, I thought I should have scored more goals and, with Doc there, it gives me the chance to push forward. I’ll try to bring that to more games this season.”

Home comforts

The impressive Championship curtain-raiser at Gayfield was played out in front of 3,225 Arabs, with United fans making the short trip to Angus in their droves.

And Sibbald is determined to give the home support a similarly stirring spectacle as the Tangerines play their first home league match of the season.

“We need to start fast and give the fans something to cheer about,” said Sibbald. “They have been brilliant.

“You saw them travel in their numbers last Friday night and, if we give them something to cheer about on the pitch, then we know they’ll back us in their numbers. So, it’s down to us.”