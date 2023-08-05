Arbroath defending against Dundee United labelled ‘criminal’ as Ian Campbell vows: ‘We’ll do something about it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath defending against Dundee United labelled ‘criminal’ as Ian Campbell vows: ‘We’ll do something about it’

The Lichties were well beaten on Friday night

By Alan Temple
Dundee United prospect Mathew Cudjoe is closed down by Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien
Arbroath were comfortably beaten at Gayfield. Image: SNS

Arbroath assistant manager Ian Campbell has lambasted the Lichties for “criminal” defending in their 4-0 defeat against Dundee United.

The Gayfield outfit capitulated in the first half of their Championship curtain-raiser, with Glenn Middleton, Mathew Cudjoe, Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult all rippling the net for the visitors.

And Campbell pulled no punches following a nightmare start to their league campaign.

Ian Campbell, Arbroath's assistant manager, is pictured
Campbell was furious with Arbroath’s defending. Image: SNS

Dundee United did well but we didn’t lay a glove on them all night,” he said. “It’s disappointing from our point of view and we’ve got to pick up on individual errors. Those are what gifted them goals.

“United are obviously good players and a good team; they passed the ball for fun. But we lost criminal goals. That’s not like us — so we’ll do something about it, because we are a good team.”

Knife through butter

The manner of the opener — with Joao Balde inexplicably giving possession straight to Moult, who teed up Middleton on the break — was illustrative of an error-strewn, passive showing from Arbroath.

“I thought we were getting a foothold in the game when they scored the first goal,” he added. “Then everything changes and they go through us like a knife through butter, over again.

“I’ll give credit to Dundee United but I’m very disappointed in ourselves. We need to dust ourselves down, pick ourselves up and stop making individual errors.”

Sibbald and Scott McMann also rattled the woodwork, with United underlining their own status as title favourites with a dominating display.

But Campbell warned that ANY team will punish Arbroath for a repeat of Friday’s performance, not just the division’s big guns.

He added: “When you gift the opposition goals — and they are good players, anyway — then the confidence gets up and they cut through us easily. They’ll be a good side this year. But you can’t gift any team goals like we did.”

