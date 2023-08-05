5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines equal 40 YEAR high as energy and aggression shine bright

Dundee United enjoyed the perfect start to their Championship charge by defeating Arbroath 4-0 on Friday night.

Louis Moult claimed three assists in the opening 37 minutes, teeing up Glenn Middleton, Mathew Cudjoe and Craig Sibbald.

Moult then deservedly got his own name on the score-sheet on the cusp of half-time.

Courier Sport was in Angus to analyse a dominating United display.

Louis Moult: Much more than tap-ins

“I’m just glad we didn’t negotiate an assist bonus, as well as the goal bonus,” smiled Jim Goodwin following the striker’s attacking masterclass in Angus.

The former Motherwell man has been brought to the club to ripple the net and his clinical close-range finishes against Peterhead and Carlisle United are typical of a man with the knack of being in the right place at the right time.

However, Moult is clearly much more than tap-ins.

Craig Sibbald makes it 3-0! Some flick-on from Louis Moult to set things up!

He turned in the complete all-round performance and proved he can be a creative, as well as clinical, force for United.

The assists for Middleton and Cudjoe were perfectly weighted, his flick-on for Sibbald was clever and Moult’s own goal was, of course, nerveless.

The experienced forward is also exceptionally vocal, audibly aiding Cudjoe throughout.

As a personality and a player, early signs are that Moult will be an excellent capture. As Goodwin noted; far too good for the Championship.

Energy and impetus

Allied with the fine quality on show, United’s energy and drive was to be applauded.

If singling out individuals, Ross Docherty was outstanding at Gayfield and set the tone, snapping into countless tackles, making interceptions and circulating possession superbly.

Craig Sibbald was similarly excellent.

However, it was a team effort. The Tangerines pressed, hurried and harried as a unit; well-drilled and aggressive — and they forced the Lichties into a swathe of wayward decisions and sloppy passes.

While United should be dominating matches against their part-time hosts, it is no divine right. They earned it through graft. And the tempo was night and day compared to some of the timid, passive showings of last season.

Mathew Cudjoe: Breaking the duck

Cudjoe is grabbing his big opportunity.

A player of immense self-confidence, the diminutive teenager has long believed he merited a chance in the first-team — a concerted one; not sporadic late cameos — and Goodwin is showing faith in the gifted Ghanaian.

Mathew Cudjoe with the chip! Dundee United are 2-0 up inside the opening 25 minutes!

He won a penalty against Peterhead, stood out against Falkirk and performed well down at Carlisle but, by his own admission, goals and assists were a necessity.

Cudjoe notched both at Gayfield. His first ever senior goal was ice-cool, chipping Derek Gaston after racing on to a Moult pass. With so much time to think, others may have panicked. Not a bit of it.

And his reverse through-ball to return to the favour to Moult showcased vision and ability.

Cudjoe is considered one of the most technically gifted players at Dundee United — his displays in training regularly dazzle — and, while he has plenty to learn, he is going to be great value to watch this season.

Dundee United fans may just have some fun

There is no sugar-coating United’s dismal descent into the Championship. It was a dire footballing and financial consequence of a campaign littered with woeful performances and questionable decision-making throughout the club.

Nevertheless, the Tannadice faithful appear destined to make the best of it.

And regardless of being in the second tier, you would struggle to find an Arab among that 3,225 away following who did not relish their evening at the seaside on Friday.

They turned up in their numbers, made a mighty din and watched their team romp to victory. That has been all-too rare in recent times.

The likes of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline are inviting away days by train, while United supporters always embrace a road-trip to the Highlands, so one would expect a fine following in Inverness.

Swelled coffers for their league rivals, and enjoyable away days for the travelling Tangerines.

If the team on the pitch continues to put on a show — a stated priority for Jim Goodwin following the lows of last season — then there could be a sliver of solace to United’s time in the Championship.

Dundee United take the acclaim of their 3,225 supporters following a comprehensive win over Arbroath

Providing it is only a one-year stay, of course.

The novelty wore rather thin by the fourth season last time…

40 year high

Goodwin rightly cautioned against over-confidence following the triumph. There will be tougher tests to come and, in truth, Arbroath appear to have much work to do in order to avoid another season of struggle.

Nevertheless, United can luxuriate in the result over the weekend, at least.

After all, this was their biggest opening day league win since 1983, when Jim McLean’s newly-crowned Premier League champions defeated Motherwell 4-0 at Tannadice.

A Billy Kirkwood brace added to strikes from Paul Hegarty and Alex Taylor on that occasion.

One must go back to 1974 for a bigger margin, with Motherwell against the victims; this time losing 5-0 in Tayside.