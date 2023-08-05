5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines equal 40 YEAR high as energy and aggression shine bright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines equal 40 YEAR high as energy and aggression shine bright

The Terrors registered their biggest opening day league win since 1983

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate
Goalscorers Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United enjoyed the perfect start to their Championship charge by defeating Arbroath 4-0 on Friday night.

Louis Moult claimed three assists in the opening 37 minutes, teeing up Glenn Middleton, Mathew Cudjoe and Craig Sibbald.

Moult then deservedly got his own name on the score-sheet on the cusp of half-time.

Courier Sport was in Angus to analyse a dominating United display.

Louis Moult: Much more than tap-ins

“I’m just glad we didn’t negotiate an assist bonus, as well as the goal bonus,” smiled Jim Goodwin following the striker’s attacking masterclass in Angus.

The former Motherwell man has been brought to the club to ripple the net and his clinical close-range finishes against Peterhead and Carlisle United are typical of a man with the knack of being in the right place at the right time.

However, Moult is clearly much more than tap-ins.

He turned in the complete all-round performance and proved he can be a creative, as well as clinical, force for United.

The assists for Middleton and Cudjoe were perfectly weighted, his flick-on for Sibbald was clever and Moult’s own goal was, of course, nerveless.

The experienced forward is also exceptionally vocal, audibly aiding Cudjoe throughout.

As a personality and a player, early signs are that Moult will be an excellent capture. As Goodwin noted; far too good for the Championship.

Energy and impetus

Allied with the fine quality on show, United’s energy and drive was to be applauded.

If singling out individuals, Ross Docherty was outstanding at Gayfield and set the tone, snapping into countless tackles, making interceptions and circulating possession superbly.

Craig Sibbald was similarly excellent.

Ross Docherty, Craig Sibbald, and Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United
Docherty, left, was terrific in the heart of midfield for United. Image: SNS

However, it was a team effort. The Tangerines pressed, hurried and harried as a unit; well-drilled and aggressive — and they forced the Lichties into a swathe of wayward decisions and sloppy passes.

While United should be dominating matches against their part-time hosts, it is no divine right. They earned it through graft. And the tempo was night and day compared to some of the timid, passive showings of last season.

Mathew Cudjoe: Breaking the duck

Cudjoe is grabbing his big opportunity.

A player of immense self-confidence, the diminutive teenager has long believed he merited a chance in the first-team — a concerted one; not sporadic late cameos — and Goodwin is showing faith in the gifted Ghanaian.

He won a penalty against Peterhead, stood out against Falkirk and performed well down at Carlisle but, by his own admission, goals and assists were a necessity.

Cudjoe notched both at Gayfield. His first ever senior goal was ice-cool, chipping Derek Gaston after racing on to a Moult pass. With so much time to think, others may have panicked. Not a bit of it.

And his reverse through-ball to return to the favour to Moult showcased vision and ability.

Cudjoe is considered one of the most technically gifted players at Dundee United — his displays in training regularly dazzle — and, while he has plenty to learn, he is going to be great value to watch this season.

Dundee United fans may just have some fun

There is no sugar-coating United’s dismal descent into the Championship. It was a dire footballing and financial consequence of a campaign littered with woeful performances and questionable decision-making throughout the club.

Nevertheless, the Tannadice faithful appear destined to make the best of it.

And regardless of being in the second tier, you would struggle to find an Arab among that 3,225 away following who did not relish their evening at the seaside on Friday.

Dundee United supporters out in force in Arbroath
The 3,225-strong following in Angus. Image: SNS

They turned up in their numbers, made a mighty din and watched their team romp to victory. That has been all-too rare in recent times.

The likes of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline are inviting away days by train, while United supporters always embrace a road-trip to the Highlands, so one would expect a fine following in Inverness.

Swelled coffers for their league rivals, and enjoyable away days for the travelling Tangerines.

If the team on the pitch continues to put on a show — a stated priority for Jim Goodwin following the lows of last season — then there could be a sliver of solace to United’s time in the Championship.

Providing it is only a one-year stay, of course.

The novelty wore rather thin by the fourth season last time…

40 year high

Goodwin rightly cautioned against over-confidence following the triumph. There will be tougher tests to come and, in truth, Arbroath appear to have much work to do in order to avoid another season of struggle.

Nevertheless, United can luxuriate in the result over the weekend, at least.

After all, this was their biggest opening day league win since 1983, when Jim McLean’s newly-crowned Premier League champions defeated Motherwell 4-0 at Tannadice. 

A Billy Kirkwood brace added to strikes from Paul Hegarty and Alex Taylor on that occasion.

One must go back to 1974 for a bigger margin, with Motherwell against the victims; this time losing 5-0 in Tayside.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin, left, and Louis Moult
Louis Moult dubbed 'too good for Championship' as Dundee United dressing room message is…
Louis Moult wheels away after getting his name on the Dundee United score-sheet
Arbroath 0-4 Dundee United: Louis Moult runs riot in Gayfield rout
New Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Trevor Carson can follow in footsteps of great Dundee goalkeepers
Charlie Mulgrew pictured at the Dundee United tunnel
Charlie Mulgrew 'forever grateful' to Dundee United as defender opens up on Tannadice exit
Dundee's Thomas Welsh has moved to Arbroath on an emergency loan. Image: SNS.
Arbroath add Dundee goalkeeper on emergency loan ahead of United clash
Charlie Mulgrew, pictured with Dundee United
Dundee United confirm Charlie Mulgrew departure
Jack Walton on Dundee United duty
How one Tannadice star's dad is going the extra mile as Dundee United fans…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin lays down title challenge as Dundee United boss hints at imminent Tannadice…
Ryan Dow in action for Arbroath
Pressure piled on Dundee United as Ryan Dow outlines Arbroath ambitions
Dundee United youngsters in action for the reserve side
Why did Dundee United withdraw from SPFL Reserve League?