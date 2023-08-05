Fife Weather warning of heavy rain and flooding across Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire Met Office warning of possible flooding, as heavy and persistent rain forecast across Courier Country. By Neil Henderson August 5 2023, 12.37pm Share Weather warning of heavy rain and flooding across Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4615192/weather-warning-of-heavy-rain-and-flooding-across-tayside-fife-angus-and-perthshire/ Copy Link The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and possible flooding across Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire on Saturday. The Met Office are warning of heavy slow moving showers that could make for difficult driving conditions. It has also said that some homes and businesses could be affected from the possibility of localised flooding. ⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING ⚠️ The Met Office has issued a YELLOW WEATHER WARNING for RAIN From 10:10 – 16:00 Today (Sat 5th August) More information can be found here👉https://t.co/dNbACnInae pic.twitter.com/NZwoDyzbQC — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 5, 2023 The yellow weather waring for rain is forecast to last until 4pm on Saturday. What we can expect from yellow weather warning The Met Office yellow weather warning includes : Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer