Two-vehicle crash near busy Glenrothes roundabout

Police were called to the scene of a crash near a busy Fife roundabout on Saturday.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on the A92 near the Tullis Russell roundabout in Glenrothes just after midday.

The road was blocked to allow police to carry out an inquiry but has now been cleared.

There have been no reported injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Saturday, 5 August 2023, officers received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A92 near the Tullis Russel roundabout.

“The road has been cleared.”