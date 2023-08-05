St Johnstone new signing Matt Smith back on familiar ground and straight into squad for Hearts game

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of midfielder Matt Smith on a two-year deal.

The Welsh international drifted out of the first team picture at MK Dons after a change of manager and he’s hoping to kick-start his career, which has taken in a successful season on loan in the Netherlands, on familiar turf.

“This is a move that made sense for me in every aspect,” said Smith, on the bench for the season opener against Hearts.

“I have already played at McDiarmid Park when I was 15 or 16 in the Victory Shield. We came up here with Wales and played against Scotland. I have good memories here.

“Tyler Roberts, Ben Woodburn, Ethan Ampadu all played in that side.

“First impressions so far are really good – training was intense. The lads have been really welcoming.

“Last season I didn’t play as much as I wanted to at club level. My focus now is to get in the team and get playing every week and I can build it from there.”

St Johnstone are delighted to announce that Welsh international Matthew Smith has joined on a 2-year deal from MK Dons. The centre midfielder will wear the number 22 shirt and is available immediately for selection. Welcome to McDiarmid Park, Matt! 💙#SJFC | — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 5, 2023

The 23-year-old added: “I would say I am a midfielder who can get around the pitch.

“I like to play forward and try to hurt teams. I can play multiple roles in midfield and I will try to give everything when I play.

“You hear so much about Scottish football and how passionate the fans are. That is something I wanted to experience.

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get involved.”