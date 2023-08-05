St Johnstone new signing Matt Smith back on familiar ground and straight into squad for Hearts game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone new signing Matt Smith back on familiar ground and straight into squad for Hearts game

The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal.

By Eric Nicolson
Matt Smith in action against Belgium.
Matt Smith in action against Belgium. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of midfielder Matt Smith on a two-year deal.

The Welsh international drifted out of the first team picture at MK Dons after a change of manager and he’s hoping to kick-start his career, which has taken in a successful season on loan in the Netherlands, on familiar turf.

“This is a move that made sense for me in every aspect,” said Smith, on the bench for the season opener against Hearts.

“I have already played at McDiarmid Park when I was 15 or 16 in the Victory Shield. We came up here with Wales and played against Scotland. I have good memories here.

“Tyler Roberts, Ben Woodburn, Ethan Ampadu all played in that side.

“First impressions so far are really good – training was intense. The lads have been really welcoming.

“Last season I didn’t play as much as I wanted to at club level. My focus now is to get in the team and get playing every week and I can build it from there.”

The 23-year-old added: “I would say I am a midfielder who can get around the pitch.

“I like to play forward and try to hurt teams. I can play multiple roles in midfield and I will try to give everything when I play.

“You hear so much about Scottish football and how passionate the fans are. That is something I wanted to experience.

“I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get involved.”

