Two Perth streets blocked off by stuck bus for over four hours

Two Perth streets were blocked off for several hours after a coach got stuck trying to turn.

Pickletullum Gardens and Pickletullum Road were closed off for over four hours on Saturday after the Park’s of Hamilton coach became stranded.

Two mechanics attended the scene and wedged the vehicle up on chocks in order to get it moved.

One neighbour said that he was on hand to help if the pair needed.

He said: “We were up before 6 to head through to the cycling in Glasgow when we noticed it just along from the house.

Bus stuck for over four hours

“I spoke with the driver, asking if he needed help or a cup of tea, and he said he was to have been on an airport run with cyclists.

“There have been a couple cars that have managed to squeeze through coming down from Pickletullum Gardens, and coming down the road but only just.

“There’s certainly no room for any larger vehicles who need to get past, and they have had to turn round, albeit it with more success!”

The bus was eventually moved at 10.20am.

Another local resident added: “”They looked to have jacked the chassis of the bus up off all four axels in order for it to turn the corner.

“A second mechanic had come to assist while the neighbours on either side had been offering them cups of tea as they worked.

“Eventually they managed to very slowly move the bus over the chocks, ensuring it didn’t scrape and then turn up the road.

“It was 10.20am that they got it moved out the way.”