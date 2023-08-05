Two Perth streets blocked off by stuck bus for over four hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Two Perth streets blocked off by stuck bus for over four hours

The Park's of Hamilton coach got stuck, blocking both Pickletullum Gardens and Pickletullum Road for over four hours on Saturday.

By Chloe Burrell
Park's of Hamilton bus stuck in Perth.
A bus was stuck for over four hours in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Two Perth streets were blocked off for several hours after a coach got stuck trying to turn.

Pickletullum Gardens and Pickletullum Road were closed off for over four hours on Saturday after the Park’s of Hamilton coach became stranded.

Two mechanics attended the scene and wedged the vehicle up on chocks in order to get it moved.

One neighbour said that he was on hand to help if the pair needed.

He said: “We were up before 6 to head through to the cycling in Glasgow when we noticed it just along from the house.

Bus stuck for over four hours

“I spoke with the driver, asking if he needed help or a cup of tea, and he said he was to have been on an airport run with cyclists.

Park's of Hamilton bus stuck in Perth.
The bus was moved at 10.20am. Image: Stuart Cowper

“There have been a couple cars that have managed to squeeze through coming down from Pickletullum Gardens, and coming down the road but only just.

“There’s certainly no room for any larger vehicles who need to get past, and they have had to turn round, albeit it with more success!”

The bus was eventually moved at 10.20am.

Another local resident added: “”They looked to have jacked the chassis of the bus up off all four axels in order for it to turn the corner.

“A second mechanic had come to assist while the neighbours on either side had been offering them cups of tea as they worked.

“Eventually they managed to very slowly move the bus over the chocks, ensuring it didn’t scrape and then turn up the road.

“It was 10.20am that they got it moved out the way.”

