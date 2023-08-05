Missing Cumbernauld teenager may have travelled to Fife

Police have issued an appeal to help trace a missing teenager from Cumbernauld who may have travelled to Fife.

Paul Grant, 13, was last seen in the Ravenswood area of the town at around 10am on August 2.

Police believe he may have travelled to Fife or Glasgow.

The teenager is described as around 5ft 9 with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black joggers and white trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference 1163 of 2 August, 2023.