Fife Missing Cumbernauld teenager may have travelled to Fife Concern is growing for the welfare of Paul Grant, 13, last seen in Cumbernauld on August 2. By Chloe Burrell August 5 2023, 3.04pm Missing Cumbernauld teenager may have travelled to Fife Missing teenager Paul Grant may have travelled to Fife. Image: Police Scotland Fife Police have issued an appeal to help trace a missing teenager from Cumbernauld who may have travelled to Fife. Paul Grant, 13, was last seen in the Ravenswood area of the town at around 10am on August 2. Police believe he may have travelled to Fife or Glasgow. The teenager is described as around 5ft 9 with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, black joggers and white trainers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference 1163 of 2 August, 2023.