Public urged to stay away after ‘significant’ rock fall at Lunan Bay cliffs

The public are being warned to stay away from cliffs at an Angus beauty spot after a “significant rock fall” overnight.

HM Coastguard has urged people not to go near cliffs at the northern end of Lunan Bay.

The warning comes amid safety fears the may be further rock disruption due to cracks in the cliff face.

Coastguard teams from Montrose and Arbroath were alerted by a member of the public following a 999 call.

HM Coastguard teams despatched to inspect rock fall at Lunan Bay cliffs

It’s thought nobody was injured in the fall.

An inspection of cliff and the surrounding area was carried out by coastguard officers on Saturday.

A safety warning has now been issued to the public urging them to stay away from cliffs in case of further falls.

HM Coastguard said: “Earlier today, a 999 call alerted us to a significant rock fall on the cliffs to the north of Lunan Bay.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Arbroath attended to check for any persons that may have been affected.

“Fortunately they found no evidence that anyone had been nearby when the fall occurred.

“For safety we advise that people stay away from the top of the cliff and away from the bottom in case of further falls.

“Further cracks on the cliff face can be seen.

“The landowner and the local authority have been made aware.”