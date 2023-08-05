Public urged to stay away after ‘significant’ rock fall at Lunan Bay cliffs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Public urged to stay away after ‘significant’ rock fall at Lunan Bay cliffs

HM Coastguard say there is a chance further rock fall due to visible cracks in the cliff face at the Angus beauty spot.

By Neil Henderson
Rock fall from cliffs at Lunan Bay in Angus. A public safety waring has been issued for people to stay away.
RHM Coastguard issue safety warning after significant rock fall from cliffs at Lunan Bay in Angus. Image: HM Coastguard / Stephen Eighteen DC Thomson

The public are being warned to stay away from cliffs at an Angus beauty spot after a “significant rock fall” overnight.

HM Coastguard has urged people not to go near cliffs at the northern end of Lunan Bay.

The warning comes amid safety fears the may be further rock disruption due to cracks in the cliff face.

Coastguard teams from Montrose and Arbroath were alerted by a member of the public following a 999 call.

The cliffs at Lunan Bay in Angus. Image: Savills.

HM Coastguard teams despatched to inspect rock fall at Lunan Bay cliffs

It’s thought nobody was injured in the fall.

An inspection of cliff and the surrounding area was carried out by coastguard officers on Saturday.

A safety warning has now been issued to the public urging them to stay away from cliffs in case of further falls.

HM Coastguard said: “Earlier today, a 999 call alerted us to a significant rock fall on the cliffs to the north of Lunan Bay.

“Coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Arbroath attended to check for any persons that may have been affected.

Rock fall at Lunan Bay Cliff in Angus.
HM Coastguard say there was a ‘significant rock fall’ from cliffs at Lunan Bay. Image; HM Coastguard

“Fortunately they found no evidence that anyone had been nearby when the fall occurred.

“For safety we advise that people stay away from the top of the cliff and away from the bottom in case of further falls.

“Further cracks on the cliff face can be seen.

“The landowner and the local authority have been made aware.”

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Picture of people under umbrellas as Met Office issue yellow weather warning for Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perth.
Weather warning of heavy rain and flooding across Tayside, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
Lyn Kearney with her British Transplant Games gold. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Golden girl Lyn, 73, nets tennis glory in 'supercharged' British Transplant Games debut
Judges Mary Bagley and Geraldine King enjoy a laugh in the gardens at East Haven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Spectacular East Haven in the spotlight for Britain in Bloom judges
Mo Morrison resigned from Arbroath Lifeboat Guild in protest over the recent review decision. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Arbroath lifeboat saga: RNLI pour cold water on charity CEO's U-turn hint
Forfar's famous Osnaburg Bar at the end of The Pend. Image: Greene King
Spirits galore: Could you take on the famous Forfar bar said to be one…
A row of cars on Service Road in Forfar were clamped. Image: Martin Gray.
46 untaxed vehicles clamped by DVLA in Tayside crackdown
Forfar Loch Country Park. Image: Scottish Water
Forfar Loch toilets closed for four weeks for drainage repairs
The Bank of Scotland on Clark Street is to come back into use as a community banking hub. Image: Google Maps
Former Brechin Bank of Scotland premises to return as community banking hub
Liz displays one of her best-selling books.
Liz Strachan: Montrose teacher who became best-selling author dies
A draft drawing of the Abbey Works development plans.
Developer gives locals first look at Arbroath Abbey factory site housing plans