Dundee United 2023/2024 Championship preview: Predictions, star signing and Jim Goodwin warning

Dundee United begin their Championship charge with a televised trip to Arbroath on Friday night.

With more than 3,000 Arabs set to descend upon Gayfield, it represents the first test of United’s status as league favourites; the team to beat in the second tier.

The Tangerines head to Angus with seven new signings, several talented youngsters staking a claim and the knowledge that nothing other than an immediate return to the Premiership is acceptable.

Courier Sport sets the scene for the upcoming campaign.

Where will Dundee United finish?

Winning the Championship outright must be the Tangerines’ aim.

Promotion, by any means necessary, would represent job done — but the prospect of a playoff campaign will send a shiver up the spine of any anxious Arab.

The memories of Greg Docherty’s winner for Hamilton, Scott Pittman’s Livingston heroics at Tannadice and Vaclav Hladky’s penalty saves for St Mirren loom large. A level of dread to be avoided, if possible.

And by every conceivable metric, United are the favourites.

They are the biggest club in the division, boast the largest budget and in the likes of Declan Gallagher, Louis Moult, Tony Watt and Glenn Middleton they have Premiership — and in some cases, international — pedigree.

Nevertheless, that expectation also puts a target on their back and, as Partick Thistle have already illustrated at Tannadice this season, there are sides in the Championship more than capable of giving the Terrors a bloody nose.

Raith Rovers have recruited superbly and, under new ownership, have cultivated a laudable feel-good factor. Ayr United and Airdrie’s Viaplay Cup campaigns bode well.

As United’s city rivals Dundee found last term, even if Jim Goodwin’s men do lift the trophy in May 2024, it will be no cakewalk.

Prediction: 1st

Who is United’s star summer signing?

The Tangerines were shot-shy and ineffective in the final third last season.

Steven Fletcher’s work was tireless and admirable, but so much of it took place outside the box. And, when he was presented with opportunities, the former Scotland star was not always clinical.

It was a problem Goodwin had to solve during the close season.

So, the capture of Louis Moult may prove inspired.

The former Motherwell hero has started two games for United — albeit one was the non-competitive win over Carlisle on Saturday — and has already rippled the net twice.

While the likes of Tony Watt, Mathew Cudjoe, Glenn Middleton and Kai Fotheringham seek to create, Moult’s focus is on finding space, making the killer runs and finding the back of the net. Proper No.9 stuff.

If not for his recent injuries, there would have been no chance that United would have tempted Moult to Tannadice in the Championship.

Three operations to his knee — one to repair a devastating ruptured ACL and two further clean-ups — and persistent ankle issues, by his own admission, spooked some suitors.

However, he is determined to silence any doubters, and both player and club are confident that his January surgery finally solved his ankle woes.

Other arrivals: Ross Docherty, Kevin Holt, Liam Grimshaw, Jack Walton, Ollie Denham, Declan Gallagher.

Who are the players to watch?

Jack Walton has enjoyed an outstanding start to his loan spell from Luton Town and, after the struggles of Mark Birighitti and Carljohan Eriksson last season, his arrival is a major positive.

Declan Gallagher, boasting nine caps and in the Scotland squad as recently as September 2022, will bring quality and leadership to Tannadice, while Ross Docherty is already showing himself to be a quietly effective figure in midfield.

If he continues to perform in the manner of his last three matches, Scott McMann may just be an unlikely stand-out.

Of the youngsters at United, Cudjoe and Fotheringham have both impressed Goodwin during the summer and will see plenty of minutes.

Key questions that loom large

Have United shaken off their lingering fragility?

A disappointing Viaplay Cup exit — and the furious reaction of some supporters following defeat at Spartans — was not a good start to the season.

The scenes at Ainslie Park also illustrated the anger and discontent that will swiftly bubble to the surface if United don’t meet expectations.

Handling that pressure — against stoic opponents who view them as a scalp — will arguably be United’s biggest test this season. An immediate examination comes on Friday night against Arbroath, in front of a live BBC Scotland audience.

More business?

The futures of Mark Birighitti, Charlie Mulgrew and Aziz Behich also remain in the balance. Should they depart, it could free up a little more wiggle room in Goodwin’s budget prior to the transfer window closing.

What does the manager say?

Addressing the big kick-off, Goodwin warned: “This is going to be a very difficult league and there won’t be any easy games. We don’t underestimate any of the opposition, even if we will be favourites before a ball is kicked.

“There are one or two teams slipping under the radar. Raith are one of those, Inverness have always been up there competing over the years — up and down in terms of promotion to the Premiership — and Airdrie have had a brilliant start.

“There are teams that some people aren’t giving much notice too — but we are.

“However, I feel like the strength in depth we have been able to build here gives us a good platform to enjoy a successful season.”