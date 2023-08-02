How motorway squabbles convinced one Dundee United ace that Tangerines are on the right road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How motorway squabbles convinced one Dundee United ace that Tangerines are on the right road

Tony Watt believes the bickering between Kevin Holt and Ross Docherty underlines a new character at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt of Dundee United, pictured at Tannadice
Docherty, left, and Holt are two natural leaders in the United dressing room. Image: SNS

The motorway squabbles between Dundee United captain Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt proves the Tangerines are on the road to success.

That is the view of Tannadice marksman Tony Watt.

Boss Jim Goodwin has overseen a close-season overhaul in the aftermath of United’s relegation last term, with a host of exits and seven new faces arriving.

As well as seeking to add quality to the group, Goodwin has made altering the character profile of the squad a major priority — chasing natural leaders who are willing to scratch and claw their way out of the second tier, when required.

The likes of Docherty, Holt, Liam Grimshaw, Jack Walton and Louis Moult exemplify that attitude.

And Watt has seen that quest for marginal gains first-hand during his daily commute to United’s St Andrews base.

Tony Watt of Dundee United flashes the thumbs up.
Watt is delighted to see a competitive edge at Tannadice. Image: SNS

“The manager has brought in the right characters,” lauded Watt.

“Just last week, Doc and Holty, who I travel in with, were at each others’ throats about a couple of small things!

“They love all that.

“That’s all good, and for the good of the team. Sometimes you need to put your ego aside and take criticism if you need it.”

He added: “I’ll not be fighting and arguing with the manager — but we’ll all speak up (to each other) in the dressing room.”

Gallagher reunion

Another player who falls into the natural leader category is Declan Gallagher, who played alongside Watt when the forward spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren.

Gallagher, who boasts nine caps for Scotland and was in the national squad as recently as September 2022, arrives with a wealth of experience from stints at Dundee, Livingston, Motherwell and Aberdeen.

And Watt’s reaction to the big defender’s arrival was one of delight.

Tony Watt and Declan Gallagher pictured at Motherwell training
Watt, left, and Gallagher were teammates at St Mirren and Motherwell. Image: SNS

“Deccy is a great character and a player I know very, very well,” added Watt. “When I heard he could be coming here, my reaction was: I’d bite your hand off!

“I know him as a player, how composed he is and, most of all, he’s a massive personality and knows how to do the business.

“He has got out of the Championship twice (with Dundee and Livingston) and will be nothing but positive for this dressing room.”

