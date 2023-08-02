How motorway squabbles convinced one Dundee United ace that Tangerines are on the right road

The motorway squabbles between Dundee United captain Ross Docherty and Kevin Holt proves the Tangerines are on the road to success.

That is the view of Tannadice marksman Tony Watt.

Boss Jim Goodwin has overseen a close-season overhaul in the aftermath of United’s relegation last term, with a host of exits and seven new faces arriving.

As well as seeking to add quality to the group, Goodwin has made altering the character profile of the squad a major priority — chasing natural leaders who are willing to scratch and claw their way out of the second tier, when required.

The likes of Docherty, Holt, Liam Grimshaw, Jack Walton and Louis Moult exemplify that attitude.

And Watt has seen that quest for marginal gains first-hand during his daily commute to United’s St Andrews base.

“The manager has brought in the right characters,” lauded Watt.

“Just last week, Doc and Holty, who I travel in with, were at each others’ throats about a couple of small things!

“They love all that.

“That’s all good, and for the good of the team. Sometimes you need to put your ego aside and take criticism if you need it.”

He added: “I’ll not be fighting and arguing with the manager — but we’ll all speak up (to each other) in the dressing room.”

Gallagher reunion

Another player who falls into the natural leader category is Declan Gallagher, who played alongside Watt when the forward spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mirren.

Gallagher, who boasts nine caps for Scotland and was in the national squad as recently as September 2022, arrives with a wealth of experience from stints at Dundee, Livingston, Motherwell and Aberdeen.

And Watt’s reaction to the big defender’s arrival was one of delight.

“Deccy is a great character and a player I know very, very well,” added Watt. “When I heard he could be coming here, my reaction was: I’d bite your hand off!

“I know him as a player, how composed he is and, most of all, he’s a massive personality and knows how to do the business.

“He has got out of the Championship twice (with Dundee and Livingston) and will be nothing but positive for this dressing room.”