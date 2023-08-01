Jim Goodwin hails ‘incredible’ Dundee United backing after Arbroath sell-out as Tannadice boss is handed double injury boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hails ‘incredible’ Dundee United backing after Arbroath sell-out as Tannadice boss is handed double injury boost

Logan Chalmers and Ilmari Niskanen will be in contention for the trip to Angus

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has lauded Dundee United’s “incredible” travelling support after the club’s entire away allocation for Friday night’s trip to Arbroath was snapped up with three days to spare.

And the Tannadice boss hopes that is indicative of a growing sense of belief among the Tangerines faithful.

With all 3,118 tickets for the away end sold, an abundant Arab army will be hungry for Goodwin’s side to build upon three successive victories — and clean sheets — against Peterhead, Falkirk and Carlisle United.

And although he acknowledges the lingering frustration of United’s early Viaplay Cup exit, he believes momentum is gathering.

Dundee United supporters pictured at Tannadice
Dundee United supporters will head for Arbroath in their numbers. Image: SNS

It’s incredible, really,” said Goodwin, discussing the swift sell-out.

“And I think the supporters have appreciated what they have seen in the last three fixtures, in terms of the progress that is being made and the additions to the squad.

“There is definitely more of an understanding developing.

“The League Cup (exit) is a frustration because we recognise the finances and positivity it would have brought.

“I always feel the League Cup comes a little too soon. I don’t want to talk about that too much, because it comes at the same time for everybody, but when you have the kind of rebuild that we’ve had — trying to gel six or seven new faces — it’s not ideal.

Tony Watt and Louis Moult pictured at Tannadice, Dundee
Watt, left, and Louis Moult have linked up well. Image: SNS

“But I hope what the fans have seen in the last three games is a good structure. You can see what we are trying to do, in terms of playing through the lines and being a front-foot, entertaining team.

Returns

United, meanwhile, will be boosted by the returns of Logan Chalmers and Ilmari Niskanen, who are both back in training after missing out at Brunton Park.

However, Kai Fotheringham — rated 50/50 last week due to a thigh strain — is set to lose his fitness race.

Ilmari Niskanen pictured on Dundee United duty.
Nickanen, pictured, will be among United’s options on Friday

“Friday will come too soon for Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie,” added Goodwin. “We will push them for the Dunfermline match, after that.

“But the rest are all good and, with a group of 22 boys training, the squad is in a very healthy place.

“Logan Chalmers is back in the squad and we’ve had Niskanen training as well.”

More from Dundee United

Steven MacLean, Jim Goodwin and Tony Docherty are about to lead their teams into a new league season.
PODCAST: Season preview - how well equipped are St Johnstone, Dundee and United for…
Dundee United supporters pictured at Tannadice
Dundee United tickets SOLD OUT for Championship curtain-raiser as 3000 Arabs head for Arbroath
Dundee take on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park
Dundee derby date confirmed and Dunfermline make key decision as Reserve League and Cup…
Mathew Cudjoe in full flow for Dundee United
EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe laments 'complicated' campaign as Dundee United starlet tells Tannadice faithful: 'Keep…
Tony Watt is pictured during a Dundee United warm up
Tony Watt vows to earn 'trust' of Dundee United fans as new Tannadice vice-captain…
Kevin Holt and Scott McMann of Dundee United
4 Dundee United talking points: Wandering Watt and building from the back
Jim Goodwin on media duty for Dundee United at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin spotlights 'under the radar' trio while Dundee United boss explains absence of…
Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United
Carlisle United 0-2 Dundee United: Louis Moult and Glenn Middleton strike in Cumbria —…
Jim Goodwin salutes Dundee United fans at Falkirk
Jim Goodwin in glowing Dundee United transfer verdict as Tangerines boss declares squad ready…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured during Viaplay Cup win over Peterhead.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United, St Johnstone and Dundee Viaplay Cup verdict – and result…