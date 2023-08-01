Jim Goodwin hails ‘incredible’ Dundee United backing after Arbroath sell-out as Tannadice boss is handed double injury boost

Jim Goodwin has lauded Dundee United’s “incredible” travelling support after the club’s entire away allocation for Friday night’s trip to Arbroath was snapped up with three days to spare.

And the Tannadice boss hopes that is indicative of a growing sense of belief among the Tangerines faithful.

With all 3,118 tickets for the away end sold, an abundant Arab army will be hungry for Goodwin’s side to build upon three successive victories — and clean sheets — against Peterhead, Falkirk and Carlisle United.

And although he acknowledges the lingering frustration of United’s early Viaplay Cup exit, he believes momentum is gathering.

“It’s incredible, really,” said Goodwin, discussing the swift sell-out.

“And I think the supporters have appreciated what they have seen in the last three fixtures, in terms of the progress that is being made and the additions to the squad.

“There is definitely more of an understanding developing.

“The League Cup (exit) is a frustration because we recognise the finances and positivity it would have brought.

“I always feel the League Cup comes a little too soon. I don’t want to talk about that too much, because it comes at the same time for everybody, but when you have the kind of rebuild that we’ve had — trying to gel six or seven new faces — it’s not ideal.

“But I hope what the fans have seen in the last three games is a good structure. You can see what we are trying to do, in terms of playing through the lines and being a front-foot, entertaining team.”

Returns

United, meanwhile, will be boosted by the returns of Logan Chalmers and Ilmari Niskanen, who are both back in training after missing out at Brunton Park.

However, Kai Fotheringham — rated 50/50 last week due to a thigh strain — is set to lose his fitness race.

“Friday will come too soon for Kai Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie,” added Goodwin. “We will push them for the Dunfermline match, after that.

“But the rest are all good and, with a group of 22 boys training, the squad is in a very healthy place.

“Logan Chalmers is back in the squad and we’ve had Niskanen training as well.”