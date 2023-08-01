Dundee United tickets SOLD OUT for Championship curtain-raiser as 3000 Arabs head for Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United tickets SOLD OUT for Championship curtain-raiser as 3000 Arabs head for Arbroath

The Tannadice faithful have snapped up their entire allocation for the trip to Gayfield.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United supporters pictured at Tannadice
Dundee United supporters will head for Arbroath in their numbers. Image: SNS

Dundee United will be backed by more than 3,000 supporters at Gayfield after the Tangerines sold their entire allocation for the Championship curtain-raiser against Arbroath.

The United faithful have snapped up 3,118 tickets for Friday night’s televised showdown.

With Arbroath fans also backing their side in their numbers, a bumper crowd is expected in Angus.

Sam Stanton celebrates a goal for Dundee United at a previous visit to Gayfield
Sam Stanton celebrates the winning goal in United’s last league visit to Gayfield, a 1-0 win in 2019. Image: SNS

For reference, an overall attendance of 5,563 watched Dundee draw 0-0 with the Lichties in April.

That topped the crowd of 5,154 for the Scottish Premiership play-off clash with Inverness in May 2022.

Only the 5,985 attendance in the 4-0 Scottish Cup loss to Rangers in January 2012 has beaten that in recent times.

Arbroath fans urged to buy tickets for match against Dundee United early

This will be the first clash between the sides at Gayfield since the Terrors secured a 1-0 league win back in December 2019, with Sam Stanton notching the only goal of the game.

And the travelling fans will hope for more of the same as United endeavour to begin their Championship charge with a morale-boosting victory.

Arbroath, meanwhile, embark upon their fifth successive season in the second tier and will seek to upset the odds once again.

Dick Campbell, the Arbroath manager
Campbell, pictured, will go toe to toe with Jim Goodwin on Friday night as the Championship season begins. Image: SNS

A Lichties spokesperson said: “With a large attendance expected we would like to strongly recommend Arbroath FC supporters to please, if you plan to attend the match to purchase your tickets well in advance of match-day.

“This will aid the club in projecting stewarding, staffing, segregation and food/beverage levels to operate a smoother experience.

“We urge supporters to attend in their number to help fill our end of Gayfield and back Dick and the team as we begin our fifth consecutive season in the Championship.”

