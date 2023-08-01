Dundee United tickets SOLD OUT for Championship curtain-raiser as 3000 Arabs head for Arbroath

Dundee United will be backed by more than 3,000 supporters at Gayfield after the Tangerines sold their entire allocation for the Championship curtain-raiser against Arbroath.

The United faithful have snapped up 3,118 tickets for Friday night’s televised showdown.

With Arbroath fans also backing their side in their numbers, a bumper crowd is expected in Angus.

For reference, an overall attendance of 5,563 watched Dundee draw 0-0 with the Lichties in April.

That topped the crowd of 5,154 for the Scottish Premiership play-off clash with Inverness in May 2022.

Only the 5,985 attendance in the 4-0 Scottish Cup loss to Rangers in January 2012 has beaten that in recent times.

This will be the first clash between the sides at Gayfield since the Terrors secured a 1-0 league win back in December 2019, with Sam Stanton notching the only goal of the game.

And the travelling fans will hope for more of the same as United endeavour to begin their Championship charge with a morale-boosting victory.

Arbroath, meanwhile, embark upon their fifth successive season in the second tier and will seek to upset the odds once again.

A Lichties spokesperson said: “With a large attendance expected we would like to strongly recommend Arbroath FC supporters to please, if you plan to attend the match to purchase your tickets well in advance of match-day.

“This will aid the club in projecting stewarding, staffing, segregation and food/beverage levels to operate a smoother experience.

“We urge supporters to attend in their number to help fill our end of Gayfield and back Dick and the team as we begin our fifth consecutive season in the Championship.”