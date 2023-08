The new league season is about to begin.

In the first Talking Football podcast of the 2023/24 campaign, Jim Spence, George Cran and Eric Nicolson assess how well equipped St Johnstone, Dundee and Dundee United are following their early Viaplay Cup exits.

There’s trepidation in Perth, excitement at Dens and a sense of the unknown amongst the United fanbase.

Listen below at Podbean –

Subscribe and listen at –

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Or watch the podcast on YouTube –