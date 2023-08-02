Partially-sighted Carnoustie woman is a hit at Crufts and one of the best judokas in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Partially-sighted Carnoustie woman is a hit at Crufts and one of the best judokas in the world

Kirsten Taylor has come a long way from being labelled disruptive at school because of her disability.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kirsten Taylor.
Kirsten Taylor is eyeing Paralympics 2024 in Paris. Image: Kirsten Taylor.

A Carnoustie woman has spoken of how she achieved success after being written off at school due to her visual impairment.

Kirsten Taylor is targeting Paralympic glory in Paris next year after becoming one of the world’s top judokas in her category.

The 34-year-old also runs a successful business selling dog leads and regularly shows her canines at Crufts.

Sight problems caused school dismay

This is all a far cry from her struggles growing up with rare cone dystrophy, which affects her central and colour vision.

In bright light she can hardly see a thing.

She recalls hating PE at Carnoustie High School.

“My teacher didn’t understand how bad my vision was,” said Kirsten, who also attended Panbride Primary.

“It was frustrating because I always liked sport but my teacher used to think I was just messing about and I was seen as disruptive.”

Judo hopes at European Para Championships

The once-maligned pupil is now focusing on the European Para Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which begins on Tuesday, August 8.

She goes into the event ranked at fifth in the world in the women’s J2 +70kg category in judo.

Kirsten Taylor at the Judo World Championships.
Kirsten has never looked back since taking up judo in 2016. Image: Kirsten Taylor.

Last year she took silver at the 2022 Kazakhstan Grand Prix, and finished fourth in the European Championships and seventh in the World Championships.

In 2023 she has so far collected bronze at the 2023 Egyptian Grand Prix.

‘Unsupported’ in other sports

The road to sporting success began after she finished school.

Kirsten tried her hand at swimming, dressage and athletics – though felt she was overprotected as she recalls not being allowed to take part in sprint training.

“They didn’t know what to do with me,” she recalled.

“I was either completely unsupported or if we were meant to be doing sprints they wanted me to just walk.”

‘Absolutely no weirdness’ at Tayside Judo

After quitting both athletics and swimming, she was introduced to judo at a Scottish Disability Sport Have a Go Day in 2016.

She was hooked as soon as he arrived at her first session at Tayside Judo.

“I turned up on the first night and there was absolutely no weirdness about my visual impairment,” she recalled.

“Everyone at the club treated it like it was completely normal.”

She began regularly attending training sessions with Tayside Judo in Perth and Dundee.

Her dedication and self-belief was soon rewarded with a place in the Paralympic Pathway Programme with Team GB.

Carnoustie woman shows off her dogs at Crufts

Kirsten says she is too busy with dog activities to get bogged down by pre-event nerves.

She has a Papillon called Maybe, a black German Shepherd called Magic and a black and tan German Shepherd called Raven.

For 18 years she has been showing her dogs – including at Crufts, where she also sells the leads she makes for her business Panbride Pets.

Kirsten Taylor with her dogs.
The dog-lover shows her canines at Crufts. Image: Kirsten Taylor.

“It’s different and allows me to switch off and focus on something else,” said Kirsten.

From September she will have even more on her plate when she begins a soft tissue therapy course at Perth College.

Impaired athletes find home at Tayside Judo

Kirsten goes into the European Championships full of confidence knowing she found her true calling in judo, a sport that has embraced her.

Her message to anyone thinking of taking up the sport is simple.

“Try judo, find a club.

“We’ve had a good few visually impaired athletes come through Tayside Judo.

“They turn up and don’t leave.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2023/24 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2023/24. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/07/2023
This year's Angus school holiday dates to print out and keep at home
Sporting Memories sessions which run across the country are coming to Angus for the first time. Image: Supplied.
Sporting Memories pitches up with new club for Forfar over 50s
The old Newtyle station is clothed in scaffolding. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Six-house conversion of historic Scottish railway shed underway in Angus village
Volunteers Muriel Drummond, Alice Smart and Margaret Cousins at the St Margaret's Parish Church pop-up shop.
Forfar church pop-up shop gives away more than 1,800 pieces of school clothing in…
Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy launched the build up to the UCI World Championships in Glasgow. Image: Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock
Gran Fondo: Key Angus details revealed ahead of UCI World Cycling Championships
Craig Fyfe at RNLI HQ in Poole. Image: Supplied
Red Lichtie Craig takes protest over Arbroath lifeboat to door of RNLI chiefs at…
The A935 between Montrose and Brechin.
Woman taken to hospital after being cut free from car following Angus crash
Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Arbroath were joined by guide dogs at their latest match.
Why Arbroath were joined by furry mascots at their match against Montrose
An ambulance at Stonehaven open air pool on Saturday. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman's death