Jim Goodwin delivers Kai Fotheringham injury update as Declan Gallagher Dundee United bow is confirmed

Fotheringham is touch-and-go for the Tangerines' trip to Arbroath

By Alan Temple
Kai Fotheringham nurses a slight thigh strain during Dundee United's clash against Falkirk
Kai Fotheringham nurses a slight thigh strain. Image: SNS

Kai Fotheringham has been rated “50/50” for Dundee United’s Championship opener against Arbroath.

The Tannadice academy graduate has been a standout during the Tangerines’ roller-coaster start to the campaign, notching his first senior goal for the club against Falkirk in midweek.

However, it was a bittersweet evening in Grangemouth, with the former Stirling Albion loan star replaced after just 37 minutes due to a thigh injury.

United boss Jim Goodwin was relieved to report that Fotheringham has not sustained a tear or serious damage — but the 20-year-old does face a race against time to play any part in the Tangerines’ televised league curtain-raiser next Friday night.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates his first ever Dundee United goal at Falkirk
Fotheringham celebrates his first ever United goal. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “Kai has a thigh strain.

“It’s nothing major and it’s not a massive tear.

“We took him off early enough to prevent further damage. He will miss the Carlisle game and will be 50/50 for the first (Championship) game of the season.”

Full-strength

Meanwhile, Goodwin has hinted that his selection for Saturday’s friendly in Carlisle will largely be the team that lines up for that showdown in Gayfield.

And new signing Declan Gallagher will make his non-competitive debut for the club. 

Declan Gallagher poses after being unveiled by Dundee United
Gallagher will line up against Carlisle. Image: Dundee United FC / Richard Wiseman

“We want to be strong from the off, to see if we can develop that understanding within the group,” added Goodwin. “Will it be a team close to what we want against Arbroath? I’d imagine so.

“Carlisle will be a different test, they will be a decent side who have just been promoted. They will put a lot of balls into our box so we’ll need to stand up to that.

“I played there (Brunton Park) a few times and it’s a good place to go. The pitch is always immaculate. Hopefully, it will be an entertaining game and help us build towards Arbroath.”

He added: “Deccy (Gallagher) will play at Carlisle because he will need some minutes.”

