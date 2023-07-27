‘That. Is. Magnificent’: Dundee United fans react as Tangerines go green for ‘Heritage’ away shirt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

‘That. Is. Magnificent’: Dundee United fans react as Tangerines go green for ‘Heritage’ away shirt

United have released their kit for going on the road this term

By Alan Temple
Dundee United ace Louis Moult models the new kit alongside former player Ray Stewarts
Louis Moult models the new kit alongside former player Ray Stewart. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have unveiled their new away shirt which celebrates 100 years since the club took on its current identity.

United changed their name from Dundee Hibernian in 1923 and the green jersey celebrates those initial roots as a force for inclusivity and good within the city.

Dundee United players unveil their new away kit for 2023/24
United unveil their new away kit. Image: Dundee United FC

Sponsors Bartercard, JF Kegs, QuinnCasino, Spaces Taylored and Paint Tec are all featured, while the white chevron dates back to 1913.

And fans have been quick to deliver their verdict.

What they said

“Class”, “magnificent” and “pass marks from me” were among the first reviews when United presented their fresh look, featuring a video and images including supporters alongside players, past and present.

The striking effort even won over sceptics regarding a return to green for the Tangerines.

Unsurprisingly, there was some admiration from Auld Reekie as supporters of Hibs chimed in, including Alan McAndrew.

However, the praise was not universal, as illustrated by Sean Watt.

The kit will be available for purchase from July 31. 

