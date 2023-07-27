‘That. Is. Magnificent’: Dundee United fans react as Tangerines go green for ‘Heritage’ away shirt

Dundee United have unveiled their new away shirt which celebrates 100 years since the club took on its current identity.

United changed their name from Dundee Hibernian in 1923 and the green jersey celebrates those initial roots as a force for inclusivity and good within the city.

Sponsors Bartercard, JF Kegs, QuinnCasino, Spaces Taylored and Paint Tec are all featured, while the white chevron dates back to 1913.

And fans have been quick to deliver their verdict.

What they said

“Class”, “magnificent” and “pass marks from me” were among the first reviews when United presented their fresh look, featuring a video and images including supporters alongside players, past and present.

Absolutely class — Alistair Heather (@Historic_Ally) July 27, 2023

Yes, pass marks from me. I fear that is now home AND away shirts being bought this year! — Goffman's theory (@AdamDev05693441) July 27, 2023

The striking effort even won over sceptics regarding a return to green for the Tangerines.

Not been one in favour of a green kit however this is very nice to be fair. Good idea getting fans in the promo. — Ally Stewart (@allyftd) July 27, 2023

Lol wasn't keen on the idea of the green. However, that is very nice.🧡🤍🖤💚 — Bru (@Tangaarab1) July 27, 2023

Unsurprisingly, there was some admiration from Auld Reekie as supporters of Hibs chimed in, including Alan McAndrew.

Love it GGTTH 💚⚽️🇳🇬😁👍 — Alan McAndrew (@AlanMcAndrew62) July 27, 2023

However, the praise was not universal, as illustrated by Sean Watt.

good one lads now realise the real one — Sean Watt (@Seanwatt770) July 27, 2023

The kit will be available for purchase from July 31.