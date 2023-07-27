Dundee teenager ‘settled in Ninewells’ after air ambulance flight from Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee teenager ‘settled in Ninewells’ after air ambulance flight from Spain

Bryony Duthie, 18, remains under sedation following her return to the UK from a family holiday.

By Bryan Copland
Bryony Duthie and Ninewells Hospital
Bryony Duthie is now at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Image: Stephanie Duthie/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee teenager who fell seriously ill on holiday in Spain is said to be “settled” at Ninewells Hospital after flying back to the UK.

Bryony Duthie, 18, travelled from the Costa del Sol to Edinburgh on a private air ambulance on Wednesday to continue her treatment closer to home.

She has been in a coma after contracting pneumonia and a blood infection while on a family break.

The former Monifieth High School pupil also has a rare kidney condition.

Bryony Duthie to remain sedated at Ninewells for tests

Mum Stephanie paid £33,000 to fly her daughter back so she could continue her care in her home city, having spent more than a week in a private hospital in Spain.

In an update following the flight, she said: “That’s my girl home and settled in Ninewells.

“They are leaving her sedated for next few days to do tests etc.

“The doctors want to see the extent of the problems and how Bry’s body responds.

“I am so glad to have her back with our doctors. It’s going to be a long road ahead for Bryony.”

Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Bryony with mum Stephanie. Image: Stephanie Duthie

More than £80,000 was donated on a GoFundMe page to help with Bryony’s medical bills in Spain and the flight back.

Stephanie added: “I want to thank everyone so much for making it possible for my girl to return home.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without the support from you all.

“This has been the most nerve-racking time in my life, my nerves are shot to pieces.”

Bryony’s loved ones previously told how they were “praying for a miracle” after she fell ill and quickly deteriorated in Fuengirola earlier this month.

Stephanie later said they were living “day by day” as they waited for updates on Bryony’s condition from medics in Spain.

