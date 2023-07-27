Dundee teenager ‘settled in Ninewells’ after air ambulance flight from Spain

A Dundee teenager who fell seriously ill on holiday in Spain is said to be “settled” at Ninewells Hospital after flying back to the UK.

Bryony Duthie, 18, travelled from the Costa del Sol to Edinburgh on a private air ambulance on Wednesday to continue her treatment closer to home.

She has been in a coma after contracting pneumonia and a blood infection while on a family break.

The former Monifieth High School pupil also has a rare kidney condition.

Bryony Duthie to remain sedated at Ninewells for tests

Mum Stephanie paid £33,000 to fly her daughter back so she could continue her care in her home city, having spent more than a week in a private hospital in Spain.

In an update following the flight, she said: “That’s my girl home and settled in Ninewells.

“They are leaving her sedated for next few days to do tests etc.

“The doctors want to see the extent of the problems and how Bry’s body responds.

“I am so glad to have her back with our doctors. It’s going to be a long road ahead for Bryony.”

More than £80,000 was donated on a GoFundMe page to help with Bryony’s medical bills in Spain and the flight back.

Stephanie added: “I want to thank everyone so much for making it possible for my girl to return home.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without the support from you all.

“This has been the most nerve-racking time in my life, my nerves are shot to pieces.”

Bryony’s loved ones previously told how they were “praying for a miracle” after she fell ill and quickly deteriorated in Fuengirola earlier this month.

Stephanie later said they were living “day by day” as they waited for updates on Bryony’s condition from medics in Spain.