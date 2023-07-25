Mum’s relief as Dundee teen fighting for life in Spain set to fly home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum’s relief as Dundee teen fighting for life in Spain set to fly home

Bryony Duthie will be transported by air ambulance to Scotland on Wednesday.

By James Simpson
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony.
Image: Stephanie Duthie

The mum of a Dundee teenager left fighting for her life in Spain has told of her relief as she prepares to fly her daughter home.

Bryony Duthie, 18, remains in a coma after becoming unwell in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

The teenager, who has a rare kidney condition, has been suffering from pneumonia and a blood infection.

She has been treated in a private hospital in Spain since July 16.

‘Long road ahead’ for Bryony’s recovery

However, following a major fundraising campaign, mum Stephanie has been able to book a private flight home.

Bryony will now be flown via an intensive care air ambulance into Edinburgh on Wednesday.

She will then be transported to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Stephanie, 37, says it would not have been possible without more than £80,000 donated towards helping the former Monifieth High School pupil.

Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Image: Stephanie Duthie

She told The Courier: “I want to thank every single person who has helped raise money to help us with her treatment and flight home.

“Without the kindness we have received from everyone, we would not be in this position.

“The doctors have decided to keep Bryony in the coma to ensure she is settled, safe and unafraid for the flight home.

“It will be a long road ahead but it is a massive relief we’ve been able to get this flight home.”

‘It was hard having to pack her case’

The mum-of-three has revealed how she discovered gifts Bryony had bought for loved ones back home before falling ill.

She said: “It was hard having to pack her case. I never expected my daughter to be going back in an air ambulance.

“I discovered she’d been buying presents for folk back home that were in the case.

Bryony Duthie, second left, with mum Stephanie, left, aunt Brooke and Brooke's fiance Connor Brown
Image: Brooke Coventry

“We don’t know what lies ahead for Bryony’s recovery.

“The doctors still do not know how this has affected her neurologically.

“At least her family and friends can be there as a support when she gets to Ninewells Hospital.”

