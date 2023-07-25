Mum’s relief as Dundee teen fighting for life in Spain set to fly home

The mum of a Dundee teenager left fighting for her life in Spain has told of her relief as she prepares to fly her daughter home.

Bryony Duthie, 18, remains in a coma after becoming unwell in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

The teenager, who has a rare kidney condition, has been suffering from pneumonia and a blood infection.

She has been treated in a private hospital in Spain since July 16.

‘Long road ahead’ for Bryony’s recovery

However, following a major fundraising campaign, mum Stephanie has been able to book a private flight home.

Bryony will now be flown via an intensive care air ambulance into Edinburgh on Wednesday.

She will then be transported to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Stephanie, 37, says it would not have been possible without more than £80,000 donated towards helping the former Monifieth High School pupil.

She told The Courier: “I want to thank every single person who has helped raise money to help us with her treatment and flight home.

“Without the kindness we have received from everyone, we would not be in this position.

“The doctors have decided to keep Bryony in the coma to ensure she is settled, safe and unafraid for the flight home.

“It will be a long road ahead but it is a massive relief we’ve been able to get this flight home.”

‘It was hard having to pack her case’

The mum-of-three has revealed how she discovered gifts Bryony had bought for loved ones back home before falling ill.

She said: “It was hard having to pack her case. I never expected my daughter to be going back in an air ambulance.

“I discovered she’d been buying presents for folk back home that were in the case.

“We don’t know what lies ahead for Bryony’s recovery.

“The doctors still do not know how this has affected her neurologically.

“At least her family and friends can be there as a support when she gets to Ninewells Hospital.”