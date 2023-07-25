‘House-shaking explosion’ as combine harvester catches fire on A92 in Angus

Three crews have raced to the scene of a combine harvester fire on a busy Angus road after a “house-shaking explosion”.

Firefighters were called to the incident on the A92 near Inverkeilor shortly after noon.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Posting on Twitter, Barry O’Neill – who lives nearby – said: “Massive house-shaking explosion on A92, half-a-mile north of Inverkeilor.

“Fire crews now on the scene. Looks truly awful.”

Resident tells of ‘massive explosion’ on A92

Barry told The Courier: “I was in my log cabin office in my back garden – we’re probably the closest property to the incident – and heard and felt what was clearly a massive explosion.

“I went out to make sure the house wasn’t the cause and saw the big plume of black smoke coming from the direction of the road.

“I went to the church graveyard to see if I could see the cause and saw a huge fire emanating from the road.

“It was impossible to make out what the source of the fire was but I only hope no one was in the vehicle when the explosion happened.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a vehicle fire on the A92 near Inverkeilor at 12.10pm.

“We have three appliances in attendance at the moment.

“Two were sent from Arbroath and one from Montrose.”

Some bus services have been disrupted as a result of the fire.

Bus services diverted due to A92 fire

Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted: “Due to a fire on the A92 at Lunan, there will be major delays and disruptions to the X7 and 30 services.

“Unfortunately the circumstances are outwith our control but we will endeavour to update you as we gain more information.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.