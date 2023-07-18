Family ‘praying for miracle’ as Dundee teen, 18, fights for life in Spanish hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Family ‘praying for miracle’ as Dundee teen, 18, fights for life in Spanish hospital

Relatives of Bryony Duthie are raising money to cover her medical bills.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bryony Duthie, second left, with mum Stephanie, left, aunt Brooke and Brooke's fiance Connor Brown
Bryony Duthie, second left, with mum Stephanie, left, aunt Brooke Coventry and Brooke's fiance Connor Brown. Image: Brooke Coventry

The family of a Dundee teenager are “praying for a miracle” as she fights for her life in a Spanish hospital.

Bryony Duthie, 18, became ill in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol and was rushed to hospital on Sunday.

Her condition deteriorated in intensive care where she suffered a seizure and is now in a coma.

She is also battling a blood infection and has pneumonia.

Her condition is said to be deteriorating.

Mum Stephanie is by her bedside.

Dundee teen ‘fighting with absolutely everything’

Launching a fundraiser to pay for the medical bills, Bryony’s aunt, Brooke Coventry, said: “Bryony has struggled her whole life with different battles and medical conditions and she’s come through things doctors said she never would.

“She has ended up in intensive care where she is deteriorating fast.

“She has just been put in a coma and she is fighting with absolutely everything.”

Bryony has been put on strong antibiotics but her family have been told there are no other treatment options available.

Bryony Duthie’s family ‘praying for a miracle’

Brooke said: “My niece has been strong and powerful her whole life.

“At only 18 she has her whole life ahead of her and the biggest team are around her working hard.

“We are praying for a miracle and if anyone can make a miracle happen it’s our amazing baby girl, Bryony.”

The fundraising page is aiming to raise £10,000.

Bryony Duthie, who is seriously ill in hospital in Spain
Bryony is seriously ill. Image: Brooke Coventry

Brooke added: “Intensive care is costing roughly £3,000 a day and unfortunately insurance is not liable.

“Every small donation has a huge impact to help cut some of the worries we are dealing with as a family.

“Our world is shattered.

“Bryony is so loved and so missed. She is just waiting to go to college to study hair and beauty.

“She looks amazing every day and puts so much work into making her dream a reality.”

