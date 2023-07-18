Family ‘praying for miracle’ as Dundee teen, 18, fights for life in Spanish hospital

The family of a Dundee teenager are “praying for a miracle” as she fights for her life in a Spanish hospital.

Bryony Duthie, 18, became ill in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol and was rushed to hospital on Sunday.

Her condition deteriorated in intensive care where she suffered a seizure and is now in a coma.

She is also battling a blood infection and has pneumonia.

Her condition is said to be deteriorating.

Mum Stephanie is by her bedside.

Dundee teen ‘fighting with absolutely everything’

Launching a fundraiser to pay for the medical bills, Bryony’s aunt, Brooke Coventry, said: “Bryony has struggled her whole life with different battles and medical conditions and she’s come through things doctors said she never would.

“She has ended up in intensive care where she is deteriorating fast.

“She has just been put in a coma and she is fighting with absolutely everything.”

Bryony has been put on strong antibiotics but her family have been told there are no other treatment options available.

Bryony Duthie’s family ‘praying for a miracle’

Brooke said: “My niece has been strong and powerful her whole life.

“At only 18 she has her whole life ahead of her and the biggest team are around her working hard.

“We are praying for a miracle and if anyone can make a miracle happen it’s our amazing baby girl, Bryony.”

The fundraising page is aiming to raise £10,000.

Brooke added: “Intensive care is costing roughly £3,000 a day and unfortunately insurance is not liable.

“Every small donation has a huge impact to help cut some of the worries we are dealing with as a family.

“Our world is shattered.

“Bryony is so loved and so missed. She is just waiting to go to college to study hair and beauty.

“She looks amazing every day and puts so much work into making her dream a reality.”