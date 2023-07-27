EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Dabrowski recalls penalty save from Arsenal’s Pepe and reveals unlikely practice partner at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Dabrowski recalls penalty save from Arsenal’s Pepe and reveals unlikely practice partner at Raith Rovers

The Polish shot-stopper was one of many heroes at Rovers won on penalties versus Kilmarnock after a 2-2 draw.

By Craig Cairns
Kevin Dabrowski saves from Arsenal's Pepe while at Hibs and celebrating with Raith team-mate Dylan Easton. Images: SNS.
Kevin Dabrowski saves from Arsenal's Pepe while at Hibs and celebrating with Raith team-mate Dylan Easton. Images: SNS.

Kevin Dabrowski, like most others in football, knows to deflect the praise onto the team when it is directed solely at him.

But the towering Polish keeper doesn’t shy away altogether from enjoying the spotlight.

He is bristling with confidence – but he has backed it up so far.

In pre-season he was the hero in the Fife Cup shootout versus Kelty Hearts and he took that into his first competitive spot-kicks since he joined Raith Rovers this summer.

He saved the first and sixth of Kilmarnock’s penalties in their penultimate Viaplay Cup Group F tie.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper, in his luminous kit, fills a fair portion of the goal and has backed himself from a young age to keep at least one from hitting the net.

‘It’s my thing’

“I’m always confident, that’s always been my thing since I was a teenager,” Dabrowski told Courier Sport.

“I came from the youth team at Hibs. We had a penalty shootout in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup against Celtic.

“I saved two penalties and I took the team to the final which we won.

“After that, when I got through to the first team, I had a chance to play against Arsenal.

While at Hibs, Kevin Dabrowski saves from Arsenal’s Pepe. Image: SNS.

“There was a penalty and I saved the penalty against the most expensive in the history of Arsenal. Against Pepe.

“So, you know, it’s my thing. If I can save against a player who cost £80 million, it’s not a problem for me and I’m very confident.”

Unlikely practice partner

Penalties following a draw in a group stage is a quirk of the competition and, as a result, Dabrowski’s preparation was slightly odd to match.

Rather than facing team-mates or those likely to take a penalty, the keeper got a feel for them by facing his manager Ian Murray.

“Sometimes I [practice] with the gaffer,” adds Dabrowski. “Especially because the gaffer he is very good at it.

“He managed to score a couple, not all of them. Today it paid off that we’ve been working together.”

The extra point sets Rovers up well for the final day. Win versus Annan Athletic and they will go on to nine.

That will take them above Dunfermline and at the best of results elsewhere.

Toe-to-toe with Premiership side

Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, Tuesday’s result and performance, for Dabrowski, have laid down a marker.

Kevin Dabrowski celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.

“It’s a massive chance and we’ll do everything to get out of the group stage and be in the knockout stage,” he says.

“As we showed everyone, we put a statement that this season we are going to be very strong and organised as a team to show everyone what we can do.

“We’ve got a very good bunch of boys and the club is going in such a good direction, as you see – on and off the pitch.

“That’s why we wanted to show a statement that we can compete against Premiership teams and we’ll be fighting for it to one day get promoted and one day play like we did today with Killie.”

