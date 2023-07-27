Man claims to have found Perth’s best fudge doughnut in viral post – but locals are split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man claims to have found Perth’s best fudge doughnut in viral post – but locals are split

The winner was compared to actor Zac Effron.

By Kieran Webster
A Bayne's cake box and shop in Perth
Did Bayne's doughnuts come out on top? Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

A man claims to have found the best fudge doughnut in Perth – but some have disagreed with his findings.

Gordon McCabe did a survey of the Fair City’s offerings.

After five rounds of testing, the football referee asserted that Fife-based Bayne’s had the best doughnut in the Fair City.

His enquiries followed the news that Fisher & Donaldson donuts are now for sale at the new Green’s store on Oakbank Road.

Fisher & Donald doughnuts have arrived in Perth. Image: Greens of Oakbank/Facebook.

Bayne’s, Fisher & Donaldson, Greggs, Murrays and Stephens were all put to the test as part of the research.

In his Twitter review, Gordon was impressed with the appearance of the Bayne’s doughnut, comparing it to actor Zac Effron.

He said: “Bayne’s is clearly the handsome, symmetrical, Zak Effron, prom king of the fudge donut world.

“The icing is nice, not quite as good as Stephen’s, but on a par with Greggs and ahead of F&D and Murray’s.

“But it’s the filling that really changes the game, what on earth was that…

“I’m in a state of complete ecstasy.”

Meanwhile, Perth newcomers Fisher & Donaldson could only finish joint second – alongside homegrown favourite Murrays.

Controversy as Bayne’s doughnut crowned Perth’s best

The thread has since gone viral on Twitter, with more than 500,000 views and 200 comments.

One user said: “Fisher and Donaldson is the best – I’m sorry but that’s the truth.”

Glasgow based MP Gavin Newlands also disagreed, saying: “It’s an Aulds fudge doughnut yer after.”

Another user agreed with the findings, tweeting: “Glad to say I fully agree with your findings

“But only because The Carlton in Kirkcaldy went to the wall a few years ago and seem to have taken their fudge doughnut recipe with them.”

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from Perth & Kinross

David Nicoll died in the Korean War which ended 70 years ago. Image: Supplied.
Tragic Fife teenager's last letters from the Korean War
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel scandal: 6 times politicians flip-flopped on public inquiry into disgraced Dundee surgeon
Three men standing around a miniature train with a fourth man in the driver's seat.
Full steam ahead as Perthshire's miniature railway enthusiasts prepare to welcome crowds
Sheep handlers in the ring at Perth Show, and cyclists setting off on a race.
Gran Fondo: Perth Show organisers hope traffic chaos can be avoided
Balhomie Wood campaigner Michael Foreman at a metal gate surrounded by trees.
Council urged to uphold its own planning rules after Perthshire beauty spot 'bulldozed'
Greens of Oakbank in Perth.
Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnuts being sold in Perth after Greens takeover
King Edward Street, Perth.
Man, 94, in hospital after Perth city centre crash
Will Kent kneeling with his dog.
Blind Perthshire man horse-rides, cycles and sword-fights his way to gold Duke of Edinburgh…
Taymouth Castle.
Taymouth Castle talks moved to bigger venue as opposition to Perthshire 'billionaires' playground' plan…
Europe has been devastated by horrendous summer wildfires. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire Tory Murdo Fraser branded 'insensitive' over Mediterranean heatwave comment