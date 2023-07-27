Man claims to have found Perth’s best fudge doughnut in viral post – but locals are split

A man claims to have found the best fudge doughnut in Perth – but some have disagreed with his findings.

Gordon McCabe did a survey of the Fair City’s offerings.

After five rounds of testing, the football referee asserted that Fife-based Bayne’s had the best doughnut in the Fair City.

His enquiries followed the news that Fisher & Donaldson donuts are now for sale at the new Green’s store on Oakbank Road.

Bayne’s, Fisher & Donaldson, Greggs, Murrays and Stephens were all put to the test as part of the research.

In his Twitter review, Gordon was impressed with the appearance of the Bayne’s doughnut, comparing it to actor Zac Effron.

He said: “Bayne’s is clearly the handsome, symmetrical, Zak Effron, prom king of the fudge donut world.

“The icing is nice, not quite as good as Stephen’s, but on a par with Greggs and ahead of F&D and Murray’s.

With Fisher & Donaldson now in Perth and boldly claiming to produce the “best fudge donut in Scotland, if not the world” ….

this morning I will put that bold claim to the test 🤔🍩 pic.twitter.com/WODwbNXO4J — Gordon McCabe (@GordonJMccabe) July 26, 2023

“But it’s the filling that really changes the game, what on earth was that…

“I’m in a state of complete ecstasy.”

Meanwhile, Perth newcomers Fisher & Donaldson could only finish joint second – alongside homegrown favourite Murrays.

Controversy as Bayne’s doughnut crowned Perth’s best

The thread has since gone viral on Twitter, with more than 500,000 views and 200 comments.

One user said: “Fisher and Donaldson is the best – I’m sorry but that’s the truth.”

Glasgow based MP Gavin Newlands also disagreed, saying: “It’s an Aulds fudge doughnut yer after.”

Another user agreed with the findings, tweeting: “Glad to say I fully agree with your findings

“But only because The Carlton in Kirkcaldy went to the wall a few years ago and seem to have taken their fudge doughnut recipe with them.”

