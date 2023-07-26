Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnuts being sold in Perth after Greens takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnuts being sold in Perth after Greens takeover

Locals have voiced their excitement after Greens of Oakbank opened its first branch in the Fair City.

By Chloe Burrell
Greens of Oakbank in Perth.
Greens has opened a store in Perth. Image: Greens of Oakbank/Facebook.

Doughnuts created by a popular Fife bakery are now being sold in Perth after the opening of a new Greens branch.

Greens of Oakbank has replaced the McColl’s store on Oakbank Road, making it the first branch in the Fair City.

It comes after the convenience chain announced its plan to open a shop on Claypotts Road in Broughty Ferry.

The company confirmed that 20 jobs are set to be created with the Broughty Ferry branch.

The retail group also has a shop in Stobswell.

Iconic Fisher and Donaldson excites locals

The Perth branch opened its doors at the start of this month and confirmed it would be selling local Fisher and Donaldson products, Pret coffee and frozen drinks.

Cupar-based Fisher and Donaldson is one of Tayside and Fife’s biggest brands.

The announcement also encouraged customers to have their say on what they want to see in store.

Many have voiced their excitement over the new Perth store.

Gillian Hutton said: “At long last I can source the amazing fudge donuts in Perth, and it is true they are the best in the world.”

David Macfarlane added: “This looks braw, I’m tempted to move back to Oakbank.”

Fudge doughnut rankings get 100k views

The news of Fisher and Donaldson’s arrival in the Fair City has already attracted attention from the likes of football referee Gordon McCabe.

He took to Twitter to rank fudge doughnuts from Fisher and Donaldson, Greggs, Murray’s, Stephens and Bayne’s.

Fisher and Donaldson make the claim that they produce the “best fudge donut in Scotland, if not the world” – but Mr McCabe deemed it a no better than seven out of 10.

His tweet has had more than 100,000 views.

Bayne’s came out on top, with the filling “changing the game”.

Greens of Oakbank has been approached for comment.

