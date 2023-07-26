Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnuts being sold in Perth after Greens takeover

Doughnuts created by a popular Fife bakery are now being sold in Perth after the opening of a new Greens branch.

Greens of Oakbank has replaced the McColl’s store on Oakbank Road, making it the first branch in the Fair City.

It comes after the convenience chain announced its plan to open a shop on Claypotts Road in Broughty Ferry.

The company confirmed that 20 jobs are set to be created with the Broughty Ferry branch.

The retail group also has a shop in Stobswell.

Iconic Fisher and Donaldson excites locals

The Perth branch opened its doors at the start of this month and confirmed it would be selling local Fisher and Donaldson products, Pret coffee and frozen drinks.

Cupar-based Fisher and Donaldson is one of Tayside and Fife’s biggest brands.

The announcement also encouraged customers to have their say on what they want to see in store.

Many have voiced their excitement over the new Perth store.

Gillian Hutton said: “At long last I can source the amazing fudge donuts in Perth, and it is true they are the best in the world.”

David Macfarlane added: “This looks braw, I’m tempted to move back to Oakbank.”

Fudge doughnut rankings get 100k views

The news of Fisher and Donaldson’s arrival in the Fair City has already attracted attention from the likes of football referee Gordon McCabe.

He took to Twitter to rank fudge doughnuts from Fisher and Donaldson, Greggs, Murray’s, Stephens and Bayne’s.

Fisher and Donaldson make the claim that they produce the “best fudge donut in Scotland, if not the world” – but Mr McCabe deemed it a no better than seven out of 10.

His tweet has had more than 100,000 views.

Bayne’s came out on top, with the filling “changing the game”.

Greens of Oakbank has been approached for comment.

