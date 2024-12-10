Perthshire dentists launch desperate hunt for dog missing for 4 days

Two Perthshire dentists have launched a desperate search for their dog who has been missing for four days.

Wallace, an eight-year-old Havanese, darted from his home in Aberuthven, near Auchterarder, at around 9am on Friday.

The last sighting of him was about an hour later.

His anxious owner, Iona Cairns, has spent countless hours since scouring the area in a bid to be reunited with her beloved pet.

Hunt for dog who ran off from Perthshire home

Iona – a dentist in Auchterarder – and husband Chris, also a dentist, have launched a Facebook group, Help Find Wallace, and have enlisted the help of friends, family, a missing pets group, dog wardens and vets in the search.

The couple also have taken time off work to try to find Wallace.

Iona said: “He managed to get out of the house on Park Terrace on Friday at around 9am when I was at work and my cleaner was in.

“Every effort was made to catch him but he just took off down the street and ran into a field that he usually gets walked in.”

Iona says Wallace then ran through the woods, ending up at Craigrossie Quarry.

She said: “The workers there saw him just after 10am and tried to catch him.

“He was going so fast they realised something was wrong and even got in a car to try to get him but he managed to get away.

“That’s the last sighting we have of him.

“Unfortunately, the quarry sighting wasn’t reported to us until 22 hours later.

‘He could have travelled a significant distance on the other side of the A9’

“As a result, we spent the first 22 hours searching the wrong side of the A9, on foot and with a drone.

“This means he could have travelled a significant distance on the other side of the A9 without being seen, as it is a remote area.”

Iona says though it is unlikely, there is a chance someone has decided to keep Wallace – or that he has been taken away to be sold.

She said: “We are extremely anxious, exhausted, and broken from all the walking.

“If this is how I’m feeling, with food, warmth, and my friends and family around me, I can’t even imagine how my wee boy must be feeling.

“I would just ask everyone to keep a look out and check all outhouses, garages and sheds.

“We are desperate to get him home.”

Advice in Perthshire dog search

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross has issued advice to anyone searching for Wallace.

A post said: “If you sight Wallace, immediately drop to the ground and do not look at him.

“If he sticks around and is sniffing the air, if you have treats on you gently throw some in his direction.

“Just keep doing this and if he is still staying put gently try and call his name.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to note the exact location and the time, and contact Iona.