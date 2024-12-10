Perthshire dentists launch desperate hunt for dog missing for 4 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perthshire dentists launch desperate hunt for dog missing for 4 days

It is feared Wallace, an eight-year-old Havanese, may have travelled a "significant distance" after crossing the A9.

By Lindsey Hamilton
missing Perthshire dog Wallace
Wallace who has been missing for four days. Image; Iona Cairns

Two Perthshire dentists have launched a desperate search for their dog who has been missing for four days.

Wallace, an eight-year-old Havanese, darted from his home in Aberuthven, near Auchterarder, at around 9am on Friday.

The last sighting of him was about an hour later.

His anxious owner, Iona Cairns, has spent countless hours since scouring the area in a bid to be reunited with her beloved pet.

Hunt for dog who ran off from Perthshire home

Iona – a dentist in Auchterarder – and husband Chris, also a dentist, have launched a Facebook group, Help Find Wallace, and have enlisted the help of friends, family, a missing pets group, dog wardens and vets in the search.

The couple also have taken time off work to try to find Wallace.

Iona said: “He managed to get out of the house on Park Terrace on Friday at around 9am when I was at work and my cleaner was in.

“Every effort was made to catch him but he just took off down the street and ran into a field that he usually gets walked in.”

Iona and Wallace. Image: Iona Cairns

Iona says Wallace then ran through the woods, ending up at Craigrossie Quarry.

She said: “The workers there saw him just after 10am and tried to catch him.

“He was going so fast they realised something was wrong and even got in a car to try to get him but he managed to get away.

“That’s the last sighting we have of him.

“Unfortunately, the quarry sighting wasn’t reported to us until 22 hours later.

‘He could have travelled a significant distance on the other side of the A9’

“As a result, we spent the first 22 hours searching the wrong side of the A9, on foot and with a drone.

“This means he could have travelled a significant distance on the other side of the A9 without being seen, as it is a remote area.”

Iona says though it is unlikely, there is a chance someone has decided to keep Wallace – or that he has been taken away to be sold.

She said: “We are extremely anxious, exhausted, and broken from all the walking.

missing Perthshire dog Wallace
Wallace is missing teeth at the front. Image: Iona Cairns

“If this is how I’m feeling, with food, warmth, and my friends and family around me, I can’t even imagine how my wee boy must be feeling.

“I would just ask everyone to keep a look out and check all outhouses, garages and sheds.

“We are desperate to get him home.”

Advice in Perthshire dog search

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross has issued advice to anyone searching for Wallace.

A post said: “If you sight Wallace, immediately drop to the ground and do not look at him.

“If he sticks around and is sniffing the air, if you have treats on you gently throw some in his direction.

“Just keep doing this and if he is still staying put gently try and call his name.”

Anyone who sees him is asked to note the exact location and the time, and contact Iona.

