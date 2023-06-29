‘The best kit in YEARS’: Dundee United fans react as Tangerines unveil new home shirt

Dundee United have unveiled their home shirt for the 2023/24 campaign.

The kit is the first manufactured by Italian sportswear firm Errea following the expiration of United’s contract with Macron.

Bartercard, previously the club’s training kit sponsors, now adorn the front of the home jersey after replacing QuinnBet.

Twitter user Robbie McAllan hailed “the best kit in years”, while Mike Young declared: “Just take my money”.

Thats the best kit in years 😮‍💨 https://t.co/ArlmpQmbhd — RobbieMcAllan (@robbiemcallan25) June 29, 2023

Just take my money 😍😍😍🖤🧡🖤🧡 https://t.co/QDPTp2FRjv — Mike (@mikeyyoung444) June 29, 2023

1980s throwback

Meanwhile, @shedboy05 wrote: “Oh, my actual god, that is beautiful“, and @Jimbomc83 drew comparisons with the kits worn during the Terrors’ glory days of the 1980s.

Oh, my actual god, that is beautiful — Shedboy05 (@shedboy05) June 29, 2023

Same colouring as the 80’s strips! — Jimbo (@jimbomc83) June 29, 2023

That “retro” feel was also noted by Dom Caldwell.

Definitely a retro feel to this kit 🔥👏🏻 https://t.co/BDzuGabTQJ — Dom Caldwell (@DomCaldwell) June 29, 2023

There was some gallows humour from @fuzionrr, who declared: “that makes up for fletcher leaving”.

that makes up for fletcher leaving😍 — matt.g.07 (@fuzionrr) June 29, 2023

Rivals’ admiration

The release even got the thumbs up from elsewhere in the SPFL, with Hearts fan @adamhill51 praising: “Best kit I’ve seen for the new season so far”.

Best kit I’ve seen for the new season so far https://t.co/ibyGsbiEzz — adamhill51 (@adamhill511) June 29, 2023

The United website confirmed: “A further update regarding when the kit will be available for supporters to purchase will be communicated in due course.”