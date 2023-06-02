Fans react as Dunfermline Athletic enters ‘new Errea’ with all-red away kit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic fans have reacted largely positively to the release of their new away kit for the 2023/24 season.

After their deal with Joma ended, Errea became the Pars’ new kit manufacturer and appear to have set the bar high with their first effort for the club – if the initial responses are anything to go by.

It comes as the League One champions announced they had extended their deal with SRJ Windows for the season ahead.

The all-red kit is described as an “Italian” design on the club’s official website which – with tongue in cheek – describes the launch as “a new Errea”.

It has a nod to investors DAFC Fussball GmbH embroidered on the inside of the collar.

Pars fan Scott Bowie replied to the tweet announcing the launch of the kit with: “That’s getting purchased, a thing of beauty.”

That was backed up by Stefanovic, who said: “What a way to introduce yourself Errea, absolutely beautiful!”

Stuart Simpson added: “Likey likey, always red away when I was a kid.”

Another, going by the username @dmagoo1985, highlighted the inside of the collar, adding that Errea kits “are always full of nice individual wee touches”.

The Pars are back in red…

Red is a colour the Pars have used as their away kit on and off over the years.

Dunfermline Athletic Vintage noticed similarities to a strip worn during the 1991/92 season.

This was also picked up Jack Henderson, who tweeted: “A clear 90s throwback that’s not a 90s throwback. I like it.”

As did Garry Mournian, who said: “Belter! 91/92 vibes.”

New Dunfermline Athletic kit ‘best in years’

Pars fan Andrew Gallacher was also impressed by the Errea effort, adding “Best kit in years, woaft”, while Jack Ferguson was also caught up in the nostalgia.

He said: “Love it! Might even go and get it tomorrow and I’ve not done that with a kit since I was a kid.”

Even fans of other clubs showered praise on the kit, with self-described “football shirt nerd” Saint Percy tweeting: “Not even my team and I’ll end up with one. Beautiful stuff.”

There were a few detractors, mainly those unimpressed with the sponsorship logo.

The new 2023/24 Dunfermline away kit can be purchased at the club shop or online.